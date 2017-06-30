 Skip to main content

Smashing Pumpkins reunion could be on the cards

News / 15 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Drummer Jimmy Chamberlin says original Smashing Pumpkins lineup have been in discussions about playing together in 2018

Drummer Jimmy Chamberlin says he and Billy Corgan have been discussing getting the original Smashing Pumpkins lineup back together in 2018.

In August last year, frontman Corgan revealed he had rekindled his relationship with bassist D'Arcy Wretzky after not speaking to her in 17 years.

And in a new interview, Chamberlin reveals that talks are underway to reunite Corgan, Wretzky and guitarist James Iha for possible live shows next year.

He tells WGN Radio: “We were talking about playing next year with the band and somebody asked me, you know, ‘What's it like trying to coordinate that?'

“I said it's like Grumpy Old Men 3, only there's four grumpy old men and one's a woman.’ So… that's how it's gotten to be.”

He continues: “Musically, we’ve never been at odds. Since 1988, I don’t think Billy and I have ever argued about music. Our musical relationship is that intact.

“This music has an extremely high value to me – it’s an extremely big part of my life. Do I want to go celebrate that music? Hell, yeah. Do I want to potentially record some more music? Hell, yeah – it’s super fun.”

He adds: “When Billy and I get together, amazing things happen. We’ve written some of the greatest rock songs of all time. They’re not perfect. When I listen to them I make faces, but again, they are honest representations of where we were at that time – and that for me is exciting.”

Wretzky left the Pumpkins in 1999 with Iha following a year later. Chamberlin has been in and out of the group over the years, most recently rejoining in 2015.

The Pumpkins released ninth album Monuments To An Elegy in 2014.

