Blink-182 revisit Home Is Such A Lonely Place video

News / 43 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Blink-182 release new version of their Home Is Such A Lonely Place video - this time focusing on Matt Skiba

Blink-182 have released a new video for their track Home Is Such A Lonely Place.

They unveiled the original promo last month, which showed the trio of Mark Hoppus, Matt Skiba and Travis Barker preparing to leave their families behind to head out on tour.

The new video focuses on Skiba and includes footage of the singer and guitarist relaxing at home with friends and family, recording tracks in his studio, playing with his dog, riding his motorcycle and performing live with the band.

Blink-182 said of the track: “The video for Home Is Such A Lonely Place was probably the easiest we’ve ever filmed. All we had to do was be ourselves at home with our family and friends as we prepared to leave for tour.

“Consequently, it's also our most personal and honest videos, and one of our favourites.”

Earlier this year, Blink-182 released a deluxe version of California which featured a total of 28 tracks, 11 of which were new, along with an acoustic version of Bored To Death.

Speaking about the decision to release an expanded edition of California, drummer Barker said: “We just felt like making more music so we jumped back in the studio.

“It started out as three or four songs – but we ended up with 12 that we were all excited about.”

Blink-182 are currently on tour across the UK, with their next show taking place today (July 5) at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

Find a full list of their tour dates below.

Blink-182 UK tour 2017

Jul 05: Leeds First Direct Arena
Jul 07: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
Jul 09: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Jul 11: Glasgow SSE Hydro
Jul 12: Aberdeen GE Oil And Gas Arena
Jul 14: Manchester Arena
Jul 15: Liverpool Echo Arena
Jul 17: Bournemouth International Centre
Jul 19: London O2 Arena
Jul 20: London O2 Arena

