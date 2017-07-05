Comeback Kid & Every Time I Die plot European tour

Comeback Kid and Every Time I Die announce joint UK and European headline tour for later this year

Comeback Kid and Every Time I Die have announced a co-headline tour of the UK and Europe for later this year.

Canadian outfit Comeback Kid will perform in support of their upcoming album Outsider, which is due for release on September 8 via Nuclear Blast, while Every Time I Die will play material from their 2016 record Low Teens.

It’s also been confirmed that Knocked Loose and Higher Power will provide support on the tour, which will get under way on November 16 in Antwerp.

Comeback Kid launched their new single Absolute last month which featured a guest appearance from fellow Canadian Devin Townsend, with vocalist Andrew Neufeld reporting: “Our new album is going to be the most diverse and interesting record yet in my opinion. There are a few collaborations and we stepped outside of our box and out of our comfort zone a lot on this one.”

In February, Every Time I Die released a NSFW video for their track I Didn’t Want To Join Your Stupid Cult Anyway.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, July 7, at 9am GMT.

Find a full list of tour dates below.