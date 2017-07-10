 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

Are Nine Inch Nails about to release their new EP?

News / 22 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Nine Inch Nails leader Trent Reznor hints that something is coming this week - could it be their new EP?

Nine Inch Nails leader Trent Reznor has hinted that fans can expect some activity from the band later this week.

Over the weekend, Reznor posted a tweet simply saying: “Next week,” leading to speculation that their new EP could be here within days.

In June, Nine Inch Nails revealed that they were planning to launch an EP this summer to coincide with their planned live dates across the US, which will get under way later this month.

Reznor said: “Did you know there’s a new top-secret Nine Inch Nails EP that will be released before the first shows we do this summer?

“Did you know Not The Actual Events was the first part of a trilogy of related EPs that will be released about six-eight months apart?

“Now you do. More information on this shortly.”

Not The Actual Events was released back in December 2016, with Reznor teaming up with his long-time collaborator Atticus Ross for the five-track record.

Reznor said at the time: “It’s an unfriendly, fairly impenetrable record that we needed to make. It’s an EP because that ended up being the proper length to tell that story.”

Late last month, Nine Inch Nails appeared on an episode of David Lynch and Mark Frost’s Twin Peaks: The Return, playing Not The Actual Events track She’s Gone Away.

Reznor and Lynch had previously worked together – Reznor scored the soundtrack to the director, screenwriter and producer’s 2013 film The Lost Highway, while Lynch directed the band’s video for Come Back Haunted the same year.

Find Nine Inch Nails’ tour dates below.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 16 days ago Chris Cornell, Gregg Allman and 1987 feature in the new Classic Rock, out now
Feature / 12 days ago Can Stone Sour make metal great again? Find out in the new issue of Metal Hammer
News / 08 Jun 2017 TeamRock Radio returns to the air
Feature / 08 Jun 2017 TeamRock Radio is back. But after what happened, why have we kept the name?

Nine Inch Nail 2017 live dates

Jul 23: Los Angeles FYF Fest, CA
Jul 30: New York Panorama Festival, NY
Sep 15: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

From the archive

The 10 best Nine Inch Nails songs you may have missed
Feature / 02 Nov 2016
The 10 best Nine Inch Nails songs you may have missed

From the archive

Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
News / 19 Feb 2017
Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Previous MILK TEETH SHOW SOFTER SIDE ON ACOUSTIC VERSION OF HIBERNATE
Next  

Latest News

Amenra to release Mass VI in October
News / 2 days ago
Amenra to release Mass VI in October
News / 2 days ago
Magma’s classic 1975 album Magma Live reissued
News / 2 days ago
Pro-Pain’s Gary Meskil brutally attacked and robbed in Brussels
News / 2 days ago
Massive & Tequila Mockingbyrd caught up in G20 riots
News / 2 days ago
Status Quo plug back in for UK winter tour
News / 2 days ago
Paradise Lost launch lyric video for The Longest Winter
News / 2 days ago
Listen to The Tangent’s haunting new track Slow Rust
News / 2 days ago
The Pineapple Thief to release live DVD
News / 2 days ago
Foo Fighters: Boyz II Men singer will guest on new album
News / 2 days ago
Corabi: Being in Motley Crue made me value friends and family
More News

Get Involved

Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions

Trending News

Pro-Pain’s Gary Meskil brutally attacked and robbed in Brussels
News / 2 days ago
Pro-Pain’s Gary Meskil brutally attacked and robbed in Brussels
Foo Fighters: Boyz II Men singer will guest on new album
News / 2 days ago
Foo Fighters: Boyz II Men singer will guest on new album
Tommy Lee slams Pamplona’s Running Of The Bulls
News / 3 days ago
Tommy Lee slams Pamplona’s Running Of The Bulls
Massive & Tequila Mockingbyrd caught up in G20 riots
News / 2 days ago
Massive & Tequila Mockingbyrd caught up in G20 riots
Corey Taylor responds to Chad Kroeger: “He’s an idiot”
News / 18 days ago
Corey Taylor responds to Chad Kroeger: “He’s an idiot”
The Progressive Music Awards Are Back!
News / 11 days ago
The Progressive Music Awards Are Back!
System Of A Down: New album is not happening right now
News / 4 days ago
System Of A Down: New album is not happening right now
Muse to release a video every day for a month - first now online
News / 3 days ago
Muse to release a video every day for a month - first now online
Get a glimpse into the making of new Cradle Of Filth video
News / 4 days ago
Get a glimpse into the making of new Cradle Of Filth video

Promoted

Top