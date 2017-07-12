Gerard Way’s The Umbrella Academy headed to Netflix

Comic book series The Umbrella Academy created by former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way to become Netflix action series

Gerard Way’s comic book series The Umbrella Academy is headed to Netflix.

The former My Chemical Romance frontman created and wrote the series in 2007 in conjunction with illustrator Gabriel Ba. And two years after it was put into development, streaming giant Netflix has scooped up the rights for a 10-episode live action series, which is expected in 2018.

The comics focus on a “dysfunctional family of superheroes” called The Monocle, Spaceboy, The Kraken, The Rumor, The Seance, Number Five, The Horror and The White Violin. Despite their differing points of view, they band together to solve the riddle of their father’s mysterious death.

Way says: “I am thrilled that The Umbrella Academy has found a home at Netflix. I couldn’t think of a better place for the vision Gabriel Ba and myself had when creating the comic, and cannot wait for people to experience that world as a live action show.”

Netflix’s vice president of original content Cindy Holland adds: “What drew us to The Umbrella Academy is that it’s wholly unique, visual and stylised.

“These aren’t the usual superheroes and this series will embrace the singular tone of the graphic novels – dark yet humorous, supernatural yet grounded in reality.

“We’re excited to see this world and introduce these unforgettable heroes to Netflix members around the globe.”

Steve Blackman, known for his work on Fargo, will serve as showrunner, while the pilot script will be adapted from the comics by Jeremy Slater who created Fox series The Exorcist.