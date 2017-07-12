 Skip to main content

Grunge scene to be celebrated in new musical

News / 32 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Musical set in Seattle in the early 90s featuring songs from the grunge era gets green light

A musical set in Seattle during the grunge scene in the 90s has been given the green light.

Variety report that Seattle’s Repertory Theatre has commissioned the musical which will tell a fictional story based around music of the era drawn from BMG’s publishing catalogue.

Music from artists including Soundgarden, Alice In Chains and Smashing Pumpkins will be available for use, while Variety say that former Nirvana manager Janet Billig Rich, who works in music licensing, and BMG executive Elyse Cogan are both involved with the fledgeling project.

The as-yet-untitled musical is scheduled for a workshop later this year with Wendy C. Goldberg, who conceived the idea, co-creating the project with Matt Schatz. Goldberg will also direct.

Further details will be revealed in due course.

Last year, TeamRock revealed what we thought were the 10 essential grunge albums from artists including Nirvava, Pearl Jam, Screaming Trees, Alice In Chains and Smashing Pumpkins.

1991: The Year That Grunge Broke
Feature / 05 Sep 2016
1991: The Year That Grunge Broke
