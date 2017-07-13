 Skip to main content

The Psychedelic Furs line up live UK dates

News / 35 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

The Psychedelic Furs announce nine-date UK tour - their first live shows in the country for five years

The Psychedelic Furs have announced a nine-date UK tour which will take place throughout September.

It’s the band’s first live shows in the country for five years and is being billed as The Singles Tour.

The veteran post-punk band led by brothers Richard and Tim Butler will kick off the live shows in Glasgow on September 1 and wrap up with a set at Norwich’s UEA on the 11th of the month

A statement reads: “Since 1980, the Furs have released seven studio albums and a string of singles that have had great success both here and abroad.

“From the early days of Sister Europe and We Love You and continuing on through such iconic hit songs as Love My Way, Heaven, The Ghost In You, Heartbreak Beat and Pretty In Pink, The Psychedelic Furs have certainly left an indelible impression on just about anyone who grew up with them.

“The Singles Tour will be a chance to revisit highlights from their storied career. Now, as they return home, you’ll be able to take that journey with them... again.”

Support on the UK tour will be provided by the Lene Lovich Band.

Tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster. Find a full list of live shows below.

The Psychedelic Furs 2017 UK tour

Sep 01: Glasgow O2 Academy
Sep 02: Leeds O2 Academy
Sep 03: Manchester O2 Ritz
Sep 05: Birmingham O2 Institute
Sep 06: Bristol O2 Academy
Sep 07: Brighton Concorde 2
Sep 09: London O2 Forum Kentish Town
Sep 10: Oxford O2 Academy
Sep 11: Norwich UEA

