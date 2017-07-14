 Skip to main content

Nine Inch Nails reveal Add Violence EP

News / 14 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Nine Inch Nails will release EP Add Violence on July 21 – watch video game-inspired lyric video for new track Less Than

Nine Inch Nails have revealed details of their new EP which will be titled Add Violence.

On Monday, Trent Reznor posted a tweet simply saying “next week” leading to speculation that the second part of a planned trilogy of EPs that began with 2016's Not The Actual Events was just days away.

That’s now been confirmed by the band, who say that the five-track Add Violence EP will launch on July 21 – a week today.

A statement reads: “Add Violence finds Nine Inch Nails becoming more accessible and impenetrable at the same time. The sonic palette expands significantly from Not The Actual Events, incorporating elements of beauty into the dark dissonance.

"The narrative arc linking the three records begins to emerge through the disassociated lyrics and the provocative and clue-filled cover artwork and accompanying physical component available exclusively through the Nine Inch Nails store."

To mark the announcement, Nine Inch Nails have released a lyric video for the first track on the EP, Less Than.

The video shows a woman playing a modified version of Llamasoft’s psychedelic PlayStation 4 shooter Polybius, which was created by Jeff Minter, with the veteran programmer revealing that the project began when Reznor contacted him via Twitter.

Minter tells ArsTechnica: “Trent mentioned that he'd enjoyed Llamasoft's stuff and he had an idea to discuss. Of course I was super chuffed to hear he'd liked our work, as I've enjoyed his a lot over the years too!

“Of course I was a bit anxious, since when you're doing your own creative work and it needs to mesh with the work of an artist, it's not entirely a given that your work will agree with what he had in mind.

“I just did stuff that I felt went well with the energy of the music and I was really pleased when Trent liked what we'd done.”

Nine Inch Nails have thee US shows planned this summer, kicking off at FYF Fest in Los Angeles on July 23.

Find the Add Violence cover art and tracklist below.

Nine Inch Nails Add Violence EP tracklist

  1. Less Than
  2. The Lovers
  3. This Isn’t The Place
  4. Not Anymore
  5. The Background World

Nine Inch Nail 2017 live dates

Jul 23: Los Angeles FYF Fest, CA
Jul 30: New York Panorama Festival, NY
Sep 15: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

