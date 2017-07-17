Pvris launch visualiser video for new track Half

Pvris have released a stream of their new track titled Half.

The Massachusetts trio launched the song with a mono visualiser video which shows vocalist Lynn Gunn sitting in a dark room while singing the song.

It’s the latest track lifted from the band’s upcoming album All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell which is due out on August 4 via Rise Records.

Pvris previously released videos for What’s Wrong and Heaven from the follow-up to 2014’s White Noise.

Speaking about their new material, Gunn said: “The band is very dark and the music is very dark – especially on the next record.

“I think we’ll elaborate on that darkness a lot more but there will be new elements brought in for sure. It’s hard to tell right now but we’re thinking about it.”

Pvris have several festival dates lined up for later this year, including sets at the Reading and Leeds festivals in the UK. They’ll then return to Europe in November for a run of 22 shows.

Find a full list of the band's tour dates below.