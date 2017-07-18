Milk Teeth share weird and colourful Prism video

Milk Teeth release video for their track Prism - taken from upcoming Be Nice EP

Milk Teeth have released a strange and colourful video for their new tack titled Prism.

The song features on the UK outfit’s upcoming Be Nice EP, which will launch on July 28. A second EP will be issued later this year, with further details to be revealed in due course.

The Prism video sees the band washing, chewing and spitting out colourful gunge throughout the catchy three-minute track.

Milk Teeth previously issued a video for Owning Your Okayness and an acoustic versions on Hibernate from the EP, which will be their first release since signing with Roadrunner Records.

Vocalist and bassist Becky Blomfield said: “Roadrunner is the home of the bands that we grew up listening to and who have influenced our own sound today.

“They work with the best and we are so stoked to be welcomed as part of the next breed of artists with the potential to inspire the next generation.

“Our teenage selves were kicking about in little towns not knowing where we would end up, and almost a decade later we can say Slipknot are our label mates. Not bad for a bunch of kids from Stroud.”

Milk Teeth have several live shows planned throughout the UK this summer. Find details below.