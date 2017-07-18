Small venues face struggle after funding bid fail

Arts Council England rejects funding application from charity Music Venue Trust which could result in the closure of smaller venues

Arts Council England have rejected a funding application from the charity Music Venue Trust which could jeopardise the future of some smaller venues.

The Guardian report that the charity, whose aim is to “improve and protect UK grassroots music venues for the benefit of venues, communities and upcoming artists" had been encouraged by ACE to make several applications for a sum close to £500,000.

While the council allocated £1.6 billion in its latest round of funding, a total of £367 million went into the music sector – but 85% of the cash was given to opera and classical music.

Strategic director of the Music Venue Trust Beverley Whitrick tells The Guardian: “We are in a critical position with venues. The next ACE funding round is in another four years. We can’t even guess how many venues will close in the next four years.

“That’s not ACE’s fault, but the fact that we cannot build the level of support we want to offer makes it more likely that more venues will close.”

Whitrick continues: “ACE was so open to the idea of why this was needed and it was really encouraging. We thought we were winning the argument about these clubs being cultural venues, so this feels like a slap in the face.”