Listen to new Nine Inch Nails track This Isn’t The Place

News / 22 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Nine Inch Nails release menacing new track This Isn’t The Place - from their upcoming Add Violence EP

Nine Inch Nails have released a stream of their new track titled This Isn’t The Place.

It’s the latest material lifted from the band’s upcoming five-track EP Add Violence, which will arrive on Friday, July 21. Trent Reznor and co launched a video game-inspired lyric video for Less Than last week.

Nine Inch Nails plan on releasing one further EP to complete a trilogy which began with 2016's Not The Actual Events.

A statement on the EP reads: “Add Violence finds Nine Inch Nails becoming more accessible and impenetrable at the same time. The sonic palette expands significantly from Not The Actual Events, incorporating elements of beauty into the dark dissonance.

"The narrative arc linking the three records begins to emerge through the disassociated lyrics and the provocative and clue-filled cover artwork and accompanying physical component available exclusively through the Nine Inch Nails store.”

Nine Inch Nails have thee US shows planned this summer, kicking off at FYF Fest in Los Angeles on July 23.

Find the Add Violence cover art and tracklist below.

The band appeared in episode eight of Twin Peaks: The Return last month, where they performed their track She’s Gone Away at The Bang Bang Bar, aka The Roadhouse, in the revived 90s series.

Nine Inch Nails Add Violence EP tracklist

  1. Less Than
  2. The Lovers
  3. This Isn’t The Place
  4. Not Anymore
  5. The Background World

Nine Inch Nail 2017 live dates

Jul 23: Los Angeles FYF Fest, CA
Jul 30: New York Panorama Festival, NY
Sep 15: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

