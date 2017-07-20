Feeder celebrate 21 years with new compilation

Exclusive: Feeder will release career-spanning compilation in September featuring nine new songs - listen to brand new track Figure You Out

Feeder have announced that they'll release a career-spanning compilation later this year to mark their 21st anniversary.

Titled The Best Of Feeder, it will arrive on September 29 on digital formats, standard 2CD, a 3CD collection and deluxe four-disc vinyl package via BMG.

Both the 3CD and vinyl editions will include a brand new nine-track Feeder album titled Arrow.

To mark the announcement, Feeder have made their new track Figure You Out available – listen to it below.

Guitarist and vocalist Grant Nicholas says: “After the success of All Bright Electric, it felt like the perfect time to release a 'best of' to remind people of our story so far and the music we have created over the years.”

He adds: “We really wanted to include some new songs to this package to give the 'best of' something new and fresh among the older tracks and to make it feel a bit more special for the fans.

“It also adds something different to the singles album that we released 11 years ago. The new recordings grew into a body of work which we have named Arrow.”

Feeder previously announced that they’d play a set at Chepstow Racecourse on August 25 to mark their 21st anniversary. It’s now been revealed that the setlist on the day will include the band’s hit singles between 1996-2017 – all of which feature on The Best Of Feeder.

Find a full tracklist for the new compilation below.