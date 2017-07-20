 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

Rock music loses its crown to hip hop and R&B

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Rock’s not dead but it’s no longer the most popular music genre in the US - hip-hop/R&B now on top according to new figures

New figures published by Nielsen Music show that rock is no longer the most popular music genre in the US.

Forbes report that they examined which songs and albums are performing the best throughout the first six months of the year – and they’ve discovered that hip-hop/R&B is responsible for 25.1% of all music consumption in the US, with rock slipping to 23%.

It’s the first time that rock music has fallen from the top spot since Nielsen began examining music trends across the country in 1991.

However, rock is the winner when it comes to album sales, with the genre scooping 40% of the market. But that figure comes with a caveat in that the total number of albums bought each year is falling, so the figure is not fully representative of how people consume music.

Nielsen’s research shows that hip-hop/R&B is almost as popular as rock and pop music combined, with 29% of all streams on services such as Spotify and Apple Music featuring hip-hop/R&B artists.

Last year, a study carried out by Business Insider found that young Americans paid more for music than their parents, which appeared to challenge the perception that young people tend not to pay for music.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 3 hours ago Queen and Led Zeppelin star in the new issue of Classic Rock, out now!
Feature / 20 days ago Metal Hammer's 50 best albums of 2017 so far
News / 09 Jun 2017 The Prog Magazine Radio Show Is Back!
News / 19 Feb 2017 Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+

From the archive

Value of vinyl sales overtakes digital downloads in the UK
News / 06 Dec 2016
Value of vinyl sales overtakes digital downloads in the UK
Previous FEEDER CELEBRATE 21 YEARS WITH NEW COMPILATION
Next NOTHING BUT THIEVES FACE THEIR DEMONS IN SORRY VIDEO

Latest News

Prophets Of Rage tackle poverty in Living On The 110 video
News / 38 minutes ago
Prophets Of Rage tackle poverty in Living On The 110 video
News / 53 minutes ago
Nothing But Thieves face their demons in Sorry video
News / 1 hour ago
Steve Howe’s Anthology 2 set for August release
News / 2 hours ago
Feeder celebrate 21 years with new compilation
News / 2 hours ago
Paradise Lost: Vocal growls are like another instrument
News / 4 hours ago
Venom Prison set for Bloodstock 2017
News / 5 hours ago
Northlane announce UK and European tour
News / 6 hours ago
Watch video for Roger Waters' emotional new track Wait For Her
News / 7 hours ago
Nikki Sixx’s The Heroin Diaries set to become graphic novel
News / 7 hours ago
Watch Metallica’s blistering live version of Harvester Of Sorrow
More News

Get Involved

Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand

Trending News

Guns N’ Roses plan Appetite For Destruction show
News / 1 day ago
Guns N’ Roses plan Appetite For Destruction show
Tool’s Maynard wants fans to put phones away at shows
News / 1 day ago
Tool’s Maynard wants fans to put phones away at shows
Judas Priest video game Road To Valhalla released
News / 1 day ago
Judas Priest video game Road To Valhalla released
Watch Metallica’s blistering live version of Harvester Of Sorrow
News / 7 hours ago
Watch Metallica’s blistering live version of Harvester Of Sorrow
Watch Body Count cover Slayer in new studio video
News / 1 day ago
Watch Body Count cover Slayer in new studio video
Listen to new Nine Inch Nails track This Isn’t The Place
News / 1 day ago
Listen to new Nine Inch Nails track This Isn’t The Place
The Fell: Ex-Smash men form new supergroup with Billy Sheehan
News / 1 day ago
The Fell: Ex-Smash men form new supergroup with Billy Sheehan
Nikki Sixx’s The Heroin Diaries set to become graphic novel
News / 7 hours ago
Nikki Sixx’s The Heroin Diaries set to become graphic novel
Roger Waters slams Thom Yorke over Radiohead’s Israel show
News / 2 days ago
Roger Waters slams Thom Yorke over Radiohead’s Israel show

Promoted

Top