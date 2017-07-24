Don Broco take a swipe at social media in Technology video

Don Broco have released a video for they new track Technology.

It follows their promo for Pretty which arrived in May this year, with both songs expected to feature on the band’s as-yet-untitled third album.

The Technology video focuses on a live performance of the band, but seen through the eyes of a phone-wielding fan. They are so engrossed with scrolling through social media, that the fan is completely oblivious to what’s actually happening around them.

Frontman Rob Damiani says: “Technology is about a casual swipe through Instagram that ended up in me unfollowing a load of mates. In reality my friends are not vain, self-obsessed, PDA loving show offs, so I'm blaming social media and the habitual nature of sharing every waking moment of your life online.”

He adds: “We’re all addicted to our phones, so for the video we thought it would be fun to see if an alien invasion was enough for us to put the phones down for a minute – turns out it’s not.”

Don Broco are also planning a mobile game on iOS and Android titled Technology: The Video Game which will be similar in style to Super Mario and Megaman.

Fans will be able to play as Damiani, drummer Matt Donnelly, guitarist Simon Delaney or bassist Tom Doyle as they fight their way out of Alexandra Palace and on to the streets of London while shooting invading aliens.

Damiani adds: “In the video game you get to fight off the alien army as each band member and I shoot microphones out my hands which is pretty awesome.”

Don Broco will play the London venue on November 11.