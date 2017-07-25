 Skip to main content

Frank Iero And The Patience announce new EP

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Frank Iero And The Patience will release a new EP titled Keep The Coffins Coming in September - announce UK and European tour dates

Frank Iero And The Patience have announced that they’ll release a new four-track EP later this year.

Titled Keep The Coffins Coming, it was recorded at Eclectical Audio in Chicago by Steve Albini and will arrive on September 22 via Hassle Records.

Iero says: “When we were done touring Stomachaches, I talked to my manager, Paul, about what we should do. I had my bucket list and one of the things on there was to work with Steve Albini.

“Paul asked how long I’d wanted to work with Steve and I was like, ‘Since I was 11!’

Iero adds: “I got to record an EP with my friends and one of my heroes in this giant firehouse building in Chicago. The EP is this missing link between Stomachaches and Parachutes. It’s everything I wanted it to be. It’s fuckin’ awesome!”

In addition, Frank Iero And The Patience have announced a UK and European tour which will take place throughout September and October.

Find a full list of dates below, along with the Keep The Coffins Coming cover art and tracklist.

Last year, Frank Iero And The Patience were forced to cancel their 2016 tour dates after they were involved in a road accident while in Sydney, Australia.

Frank Iero And The Patience Keep The Coffins Coming tracklist

  1. I’m A Mess
  2. BFF
  3. No Fun Club
  4. You Are My Sunshine

Frank Iero And The Patience 2017 tour dates

Sep 20: Newcastle University, UK
Sep 21: Liverpool Arts Club, UK
Sep 22: Leeds Key Club, UK
Sep 24: Manchester Academy 3, UK
Sep 25: Brighton Concorde 2, UK
Sep 26: Bristol Fleece, UK
Sep 27: London Tufnell Park Dome, UK
Sep 29: Wiesbaden Schlathof, Germany
Sep 30: Lindau Club Vaudeville, Germany
Oct 01: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany
Oct 03: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
Oct 04: Vienna Arena, Austria
Oct 05: Nuremburg Dynamo, Germany
Oct 06: Cologne Gebaude 9, Germany
Oct 08: Cardiff Globe, UK
Oct 09: Norwich Waterfront, UK
Oct 11: Edinburgh La Belle Angele, UK
Oct 12: Aberdeen Garage, UK
Oct 13: Glasgow Garage, UK
Oct 15: Sheffield Plug, UK
Oct 16: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK
Oct 17: Colchester Arts Centre, UK
Oct 18: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms, UK
Oct 19: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms, UK
Oct 20: Aldershot West End Centre, UK

