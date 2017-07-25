Frank Iero And The Patience announce new EP

Frank Iero And The Patience will release a new EP titled Keep The Coffins Coming in September - announce UK and European tour dates

Frank Iero And The Patience have announced that they’ll release a new four-track EP later this year.

Titled Keep The Coffins Coming, it was recorded at Eclectical Audio in Chicago by Steve Albini and will arrive on September 22 via Hassle Records.

Iero says: “When we were done touring Stomachaches, I talked to my manager, Paul, about what we should do. I had my bucket list and one of the things on there was to work with Steve Albini.

“Paul asked how long I’d wanted to work with Steve and I was like, ‘Since I was 11!’

Iero adds: “I got to record an EP with my friends and one of my heroes in this giant firehouse building in Chicago. The EP is this missing link between Stomachaches and Parachutes. It’s everything I wanted it to be. It’s fuckin’ awesome!”

In addition, Frank Iero And The Patience have announced a UK and European tour which will take place throughout September and October.

Find a full list of dates below, along with the Keep The Coffins Coming cover art and tracklist.

Last year, Frank Iero And The Patience were forced to cancel their 2016 tour dates after they were involved in a road accident while in Sydney, Australia.