Blis. return with their new single Stale Smoke

News / 59 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Blis. stream their new track Stale Smoke - from upcoming debut album No One Loves You

Blis. have released a stream of their brand new track Stale Smoke.

It’s been taken from the Atlanta outfit’s upcoming debut album which will arrive on October 6 via Sargent House. It will be their first release since 2015 EP Starting Fires In My Parents House.

Speaking about Stale Smoke, the band tell Stereogum: “This song is about feeling like a child and then finding out you’re going to have one.

“It’s about all the things you have to give up on in the process and all the people you’ll eventually leave behind because of it.

“It’s about about feeling overwhelmed and appreciating those silent moments you rarely get as a new father to be able to step outside and have a cigarette before duty calls again.”

No One Loves You was recorded at the home of drummer Jimi Ingman – and guitarist and vocalist Aaron Gossett reports he’s happier with the album than anything the band have done before.

He says: “Prior to this, I don’t think I had really been tested by life. I was a totally different person. I hope that people who listen to it think for themselves. Question the things you’re submitting yourself to.”

No One Loves You is now available for pre-order via iTunes and the official Blis. webstore. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Blis. No One Loves You tracklist

  1. Dumb
  2. Stale Smoke
  3. Take Me Home
  4. Servant
  5. Old Man
  6. Lost Boy
  7. Ugly
  8. Home
  9. Christian Girls
  10. Pathetic
  11. Broken
