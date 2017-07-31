Weezer pay tribute to Guns N’ Roses in new video

Watch Weezer dress up as Axl Rose and co in live video for their track Feels Like Summer

Weezer have paid tribute to Guns N’ Roses in their new video for Feels Like Summer.

They unveiled the track earlier this year and performed the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in May.

The new video features live footage, with vocalist Rivers Cuomo dressed as Axl Rose and guitarist Brian Bell sporting a Slash-style top hat.

In a statement, the band say: “It Feels Like Summer in Paradise City. This is our tribute to the one and only Guns N’ Roses.”

The track is expected to appear on Weezer’s upcoming 11th album – the follow-up to their 2016 self-titled record, also known as The White Album.

Weezer recently wrapped up a run of shows across the US – and they’ll head out on the road again from next month, with dates planned in Canada, the US, Europe and the UK.

Find a full list of Weezer’s upcoming live dates below.