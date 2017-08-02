 Skip to main content

Listen to anthemic new Feeder song Veins

News / 23 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Exclusive: Feeder release stream of their single Veins - taken from bonus disc of new material included with upcoming Best Of package

Feeder have released a stream of their new track Veins exclusively with TeamRock.

The song appears on the band’s nine-track disc of new material titled Arrow which will be bundled with their upcoming Best Of compilation. It’s set to arrive on September 29 on digital formats, standard 2CD, a 3CD collection and deluxe four-disc vinyl package via BMG.

Feeder previously shared the track Figure You Out from the new record.

Vocalist and guitarist Grant Nicholas says of Veins: “It’s a song about life and the importance of democracy, and looking to the future. With all that’s happening in the world, it feels even more relevant now than when I wrote it.”

Speaking previously about the decision to release a new compilation, Nicholas explained: “After the success of All Bright Electric, it felt like the perfect time to release a 'best of' to remind people of our story so far and the music we have created over the years.

“We really wanted to include some new songs to this package to give the 'best of' something new and fresh among the older tracks and to make it feel a bit more special for the fans.

“It also adds something different to the singles album that we released 11 years ago. The new recordings grew into a body of work which we have named Arrow.”

Feeder will mark their 21st anniversary with a special show at Chepstow Racecourse on August 25.

Find a full tracklist for the new compilation below.

The Best Of Feeder

CD1

  1. Feeling A Moment
  2. Come Back Around
  3. Eskimo
  4. Just The Way I’m Feeling
  5. Forget About Tomorrow
  6. Just A Day
  7. Insomnia
  8. Comfort In Sound
  9. High
  10. Buck Rogers
  11. Pushing The Senses
  12. Turn
  13. Renegades
  14. Lost & Found
  15. Tender
  16. Yesterday Went Too Soon
  17. Shatter
  18. Borders
  19. Seven Days In The Sun
  20. Piece By Piece
  21. Another Day On Earth

CD2

  1. We Are The People
  2. Universe Of Life
  3. Idaho
  4. Tumble And Fall
  5. Crash
  6. Silent Cry
  7. Find The Colour
  8. Day In Day Out
  9. Down By The River
  10. Paperweight
  11. Tangerine
  12. Cement
  13. Suffocate
  14. Side By Side
  15. Stereo World
  16. Paperfaces
  17. Save Us
  18. Tracing Lines
  19. Miss You
  20. Children Of The Sun

CD3 - Arrows

  1. Figure You Out
  2. Walk Away
  3. Bees
  4. Veins
  5. Sound Of Birds
  6. Arrow
  7. Dive
  8. Sirens
  9. Landslide

