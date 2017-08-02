 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

Peter & The Test Tube Babies singer deported for mocking Trump

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Peter Bywaters refused entry to US by border control for dressing up as president Donald Trump onstage in Germany last year

Peter & The Test Tube Babies singer Peter Bywaters was refused entry to the US late last week for dressing up as president Donald Trump during a tour of Germany in 2016.

He had planned to hook up with his bandmates at the Punk Invasion Festival in Santa Ana, Orange County, California on Saturday. But after landing in San Francisco, Bywaters was taken aside and interrogated for six hours by customs and border protection officers.

They confronted him with photos and videos of himself dressed as Trump from the band’s German Jinx 'Presidential' Tour last year – where the singer also spoke out against the president.

Following the ordeal, Bywaters had his phone and passport confiscated, was finger printed, DNA swabbed, photographed and forced to make a sworn statement before being escorted to his seat on the plane.

He was denied alcohol on the 11-hour flight back to London after being told that it was United Airlines policy to refuse alcohol to deportees. Once he landed back in the UK, his phone and passport were returned.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 08 Jun 2017 TeamRock Radio returns to the air
News / 19 Feb 2017 Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Feature / 08 Jun 2017 TeamRock Radio is back. But after what happened, why have we kept the name?
Feature / 24 Apr 2017 The TeamRock+ Singles Club

Bywaters exclusively tells TeamRock: “I had only been there 30 seconds when the customs and border control guard swung his screen round and said: ‘Is this you?’

“There in full view was a video from last year’s German tour with me dressed as Donald Trump smoking a fake joint.

“From there it all went down hill. Six hours later I was forcibly escorted to my seat on the plane.”

He adds: “Oh well, I expect to still be the singer of Peter & The Test Tube Babies by the end of the year. Will Trump still be president by the end of the summer?

“A US tour or festival will never ever happen again!”

The band’s set at the festival went ahead with the help of guest vocalists. Watch a clip of Bywaters dressed as Trump in the video below.

Peter & The Test Tube Babies will release their new album That Shallot on September 15 which will be preceded by the single Crap Californian Punk Band featuring Lars Frederiksen on September 1.

From the archive

Donald Trump's tweets have been turned into an emo song
Feature / 14 Feb 2017
Donald Trump's tweets have been turned into an emo song
Previous LISTEN TO ANTHEMIC NEW FEEDER SONG VEINS
Next  

Latest News

Bent Knee share live studio video for The Well
News / 21 minutes ago
Bent Knee share live studio video for The Well
News / 1 hour ago
Watch video for new Black Country Communion track Collide
News / 3 hours ago
Dillinger Escape Plan to receive top honour at AIM awards
News / 3 hours ago
Listen to anthemic new Feeder song Veins
News / 3 hours ago
Slipknot share The Devil In I documentary clip
News / 5 hours ago
UFO to release their first-ever covers album
News / 6 hours ago
King Parrot return with 3rd album Ugly Produce
News / 7 hours ago
Mastodon share kaleidoscopic Steambreather video
News / 23 hours ago
Big Big Train confirmed for Night of the Prog XIII
News / 1 day ago
Dream Awake release new video for Heavy Heart
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions

Trending News

Mastodon share kaleidoscopic Steambreather video
News / 7 hours ago
Mastodon share kaleidoscopic Steambreather video
Primus return with new album The Desaturating Seven
News / 1 day ago
Primus return with new album The Desaturating Seven
Slipknot’s Clown on breaking stigma around mental health
News / 1 day ago
Slipknot’s Clown on breaking stigma around mental health
Weezer pay tribute to Guns N’ Roses in new video
News / 2 days ago
Weezer pay tribute to Guns N’ Roses in new video
Slipknot share The Devil In I documentary clip
News / 3 hours ago
Slipknot share The Devil In I documentary clip
Watch Metallica cover Van Halen at Pasadena show
News / 2 days ago
Watch Metallica cover Van Halen at Pasadena show
Enter Shikari announce new album The Spark
News / 1 day ago
Enter Shikari announce new album The Spark
Brian Johnson’s car takes a tumble at celebrity race event
News / 2 days ago
Brian Johnson’s car takes a tumble at celebrity race event
Between The Buried And Me begin album no.8
News / 1 day ago
Between The Buried And Me begin album no.8

Promoted

Top