Peter & The Test Tube Babies singer deported for mocking Trump

Peter Bywaters refused entry to US by border control for dressing up as president Donald Trump onstage in Germany last year

Peter & The Test Tube Babies singer Peter Bywaters was refused entry to the US late last week for dressing up as president Donald Trump during a tour of Germany in 2016.

He had planned to hook up with his bandmates at the Punk Invasion Festival in Santa Ana, Orange County, California on Saturday. But after landing in San Francisco, Bywaters was taken aside and interrogated for six hours by customs and border protection officers.

They confronted him with photos and videos of himself dressed as Trump from the band’s German Jinx 'Presidential' Tour last year – where the singer also spoke out against the president.

Following the ordeal, Bywaters had his phone and passport confiscated, was finger printed, DNA swabbed, photographed and forced to make a sworn statement before being escorted to his seat on the plane.

He was denied alcohol on the 11-hour flight back to London after being told that it was United Airlines policy to refuse alcohol to deportees. Once he landed back in the UK, his phone and passport were returned.