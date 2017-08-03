 Skip to main content

Watch politically charged new video from Garbage

News / 24 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Garbage release hard-hitting video for new track No Horses - with profits from sales and streams to be donated to International Committee Of the Red Cross

Garbage have released a politically charged video for their new track No Horses.

The video was directed by Scott Stuckey and features footage of protestors clashing with police, anti-government demonstrations, the aftermath of riots – all interspersed with striking studio shots of vocalist Shirley Manson, guitarist Steve Marker, bassist Duke Erikson and drummer Butch Vig.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the video, Stuckey says: “It's been my observation that when governments disregard their citizens for their own greed, the ensuing soundtrack usually kicks ass.

“Like Nina Simone’s Mississippi Goddam or the Clash's Straight To Hell, No Horses made me realise that I'm not going insane – these really are fucked up times.

“The lyrics are powerful so the challenge was to add something visually that wouldn't ruin the individual's interpretation.”

All of the profits from sales and streams of No Horses will be donated to the International Committee Of The Red Cross through until the end of 2018.

Garbage recently release their autobiographical coffee table book This Is The Noise That Keeps Me Awake via Akashic Books. It includes never before seen photographs of the band as well as pieces written by each of the four members.

Garbage are currently on tour across the US. Find a full list of their 2017 tour dates below.

Garbage 2017 tour dates

Aug 03: Vienna Wolf Trap, VA
Aug 05: Raleigh The Red Hat Amphitheater, NC
Aug 06: Atlanta Chastain Park Amphitheater, GA
Aug 08: Hollywood Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena, FL
Aug 09: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL
Aug 11: Austin ACL Live, TX
Aug 12: Dallas Southside Ballroom, TX
Aug 14: Mexico City Palacio de Los Deportes, Mexico
Sep 15: Indio Fantasy Springs Casino, CA
Sep 16: Del Mar Kaaboo Festival, CA
Oct 20-21: Guadalajara Coordenada Festival, Mexico

