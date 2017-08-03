Watch politically charged new video from Garbage

Garbage release hard-hitting video for new track No Horses - with profits from sales and streams to be donated to International Committee Of the Red Cross

Garbage have released a politically charged video for their new track No Horses.

The video was directed by Scott Stuckey and features footage of protestors clashing with police, anti-government demonstrations, the aftermath of riots – all interspersed with striking studio shots of vocalist Shirley Manson, guitarist Steve Marker, bassist Duke Erikson and drummer Butch Vig.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the video, Stuckey says: “It's been my observation that when governments disregard their citizens for their own greed, the ensuing soundtrack usually kicks ass.

“Like Nina Simone’s Mississippi Goddam or the Clash's Straight To Hell, No Horses made me realise that I'm not going insane – these really are fucked up times.

“The lyrics are powerful so the challenge was to add something visually that wouldn't ruin the individual's interpretation.”

All of the profits from sales and streams of No Horses will be donated to the International Committee Of The Red Cross through until the end of 2018.

Garbage recently release their autobiographical coffee table book This Is The Noise That Keeps Me Awake via Akashic Books. It includes never before seen photographs of the band as well as pieces written by each of the four members.

Garbage are currently on tour across the US. Find a full list of their 2017 tour dates below.