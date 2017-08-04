 Skip to main content

Listen to catchy new Pvris single Winter

News / 39 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Pvris release visualiser video for their new track Winter - taken from upcoming album All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell

Pvris have released a visualiser video to accompany their new single Winter.

It’s the latest track lifted from Lynn Gunn, Alex Babinski and Brian MacDonald’s upcoming album All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell which is out on August 25 via Rise Records.

The new track follows Half, What’s Wrong and Heaven from the follow-up to 2014’s White Noise.

Speaking previously about their new material, vocalist Gunn said: “The band is very dark and the music is very dark – especially on the next record.

“I think we’ll elaborate on that darkness a lot more but there will be new elements brought in for sure. It’s hard to tell right now but we’re thinking about it.”

The trio will head out on the road across Europe later this month and have further dates planned later in the year. Find further details below.

Pvris All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell tracklist

  1. Heaven
  2. Half
  3. Anyone Else
  4. What’s Wrong
  5. Walk Alone
  6. Same Soul
  7. Winter
  8. No Mercy
  9. Separate
  10. Nola 1

Pvris 2017 European tour dates

Aug 18: Biddinghulzen Lowlands Festival, Netherlands
Aug 19: Hasselt Pukkelpop Festival, Belgium
Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK
Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK
Nov 02: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany
Nov 03: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
Nov 04: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy
Nov 06: Vienna Flex, Austria
Nov 07: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic
Nov 08: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany
Nov 09: Hamburg Docks, Germany
Nov 11: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Nov 12: Stockholm Fryhuset, Sweden
Nov 13: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Nov 15: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Nov 16: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg
Nov 17: Utrecht Tivoli Ronda, Netherlands
Nov 18: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France
Nov 19: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Nov 22: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Nov 23: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Nov 24: Dublin The Academy, Ireland
Nov 25: Belfast Mandela Hall, UK
Nov 27: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Nov 28: Manchester Apollo, UK
Nov 30: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

