Listen to catchy new Pvris single Winter

Pvris release visualiser video for their new track Winter - taken from upcoming album All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell

Pvris have released a visualiser video to accompany their new single Winter.

It’s the latest track lifted from Lynn Gunn, Alex Babinski and Brian MacDonald’s upcoming album All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell which is out on August 25 via Rise Records.

The new track follows Half, What’s Wrong and Heaven from the follow-up to 2014’s White Noise.

Speaking previously about their new material, vocalist Gunn said: “The band is very dark and the music is very dark – especially on the next record.

“I think we’ll elaborate on that darkness a lot more but there will be new elements brought in for sure. It’s hard to tell right now but we’re thinking about it.”

The trio will head out on the road across Europe later this month and have further dates planned later in the year. Find further details below.