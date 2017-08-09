 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

Two fans stabbed at Rancid & Dropkick Murphys gig in Chicago

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Man and woman stabbed at Rancid and Dropkick Murphys show at Chicago’s Huntington Bank Pavilion

A man and a woman were stabbed at Tuesday night’s Rancid and Dropkick Murphys gig in Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune report that a fight broke out at the bar area at the city’s Huntington Bank Pavilion and continued in the concert space at 9.30pm last night.

A 29-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and face, while the 34-year-old woman suffered a wound in her abdomen. They were both rushed to Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial Hospital where they are said to be in stable conditions.

Local police confirmed a suspect had been arrested and a knife recovered from the scene.

The concert went ahead as planned, with a witness telling the newspaper that he saw the area of the attack cordoned off, but most people hadn’t realised what had happened.

The witness also said that security had used metal wands and searched fans thoroughly before they entered the venue.

The bands’ Boston To Berkley tour resumes tonight in Milwaukee. Find further information below.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 15 days ago Stone Sour, Halestorm, Epica and more feature on Hammer Goes 90s covers CD
News / 08 Jun 2017 TeamRock Radio returns to the air
News / 19 Feb 2017 Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Feature / 24 Apr 2017 The TeamRock+ Singles Club

Rancid & Dropkick Murphys 2017 tour dates

Aug 09: Milwaukee BMO Harris Pavillion, WI
Aug 11: Denver Sculpture Park, CO
Aug 12: Magna The Great Saltair, UT
Aug 13: Nampa Idaho Center Amphitheatre, ID
Aug 15: Vancouver Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, BC
Aug 16: Seattle WaMu Theater, WA
Aug 18: Avila Beach, CA
Aug 19: Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, CA
Aug 20: Berkeley Hearst Greek Theatre, CA
Aug 22: Chandler Rawhide Western Town & Event Centre, AZ
Aug 24: San Diego The Park At Petco Park, CA
Aug 25: Las Vegas Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, NV

From the archive

The Top 10 Best Rancid Songs
Feature / 17 Aug 2016
The Top 10 Best Rancid Songs

From the archive

Why Dropkick Murphys stand for hard work and doing things the right way
Feature / 10 Feb 2017
Why Dropkick Murphys stand for hard work and doing things the right way
TeamRock+ logo
Previous LISTEN TO CATCHY NEW PVRIS SINGLE WINTER
Next  

Latest News

Watch Mogwai’s visually stunning video for Party In The Dark
News / 18 minutes ago
Watch Mogwai’s visually stunning video for Party In The Dark
News / 43 minutes ago
IQ give update on next studio album
News / 1 hour ago
Tengger Cavalry release video for War, Here We Come
News / 1 hour ago
Blackmore’s Night to release 26-track compilation
News / 2 hours ago
Jamey Jasta maps out Hatebreed’s next 5 years
News / 4 hours ago
The Cadillac Three: Watch video game-inspired new promo
News / 5 hours ago
Jurassic crocodile fossil named after Lemmy
News / 6 hours ago
Magma documentary to premiere in Toronto this month
News / 6 hours ago
Watch video for new Act Of Defiance track M.I.A.
News / 7 hours ago
Metallica plan Master Of Puppets reissue
More News

Get Involved

Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!

Trending News

Metallica plan Master Of Puppets reissue
News / 7 hours ago
Metallica plan Master Of Puppets reissue
Avenged Sevenfold: City Of Evil choruses “kind of blow”
News / 1 day ago
Avenged Sevenfold: City Of Evil choruses “kind of blow”
Metallica knock it out the park in San Francisco
News / 1 day ago
Metallica knock it out the park in San Francisco
Jurassic crocodile fossil named after Lemmy
News / 5 hours ago
Jurassic crocodile fossil named after Lemmy
Fans gather in LA to pay tribute to Chester Bennington
News / 1 day ago
Fans gather in LA to pay tribute to Chester Bennington
Prophets Of Rage share Radical Eyes stream
News / 1 day ago
Prophets Of Rage share Radical Eyes stream
Hundred Suns stream new album The Prestaliis in full
News / 1 day ago
Hundred Suns stream new album The Prestaliis in full
Watch Queens Of The Stone Age perform new single live
News / 5 days ago
Watch Queens Of The Stone Age perform new single live
Steve Rothery Band Announced As Headline For Trinity III
News / 2 days ago
Steve Rothery Band Announced As Headline For Trinity III

Promoted

Top