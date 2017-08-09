Two fans stabbed at Rancid & Dropkick Murphys gig in Chicago

A man and a woman were stabbed at Tuesday night’s Rancid and Dropkick Murphys gig in Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune report that a fight broke out at the bar area at the city’s Huntington Bank Pavilion and continued in the concert space at 9.30pm last night.

A 29-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and face, while the 34-year-old woman suffered a wound in her abdomen. They were both rushed to Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial Hospital where they are said to be in stable conditions.

Local police confirmed a suspect had been arrested and a knife recovered from the scene.

The concert went ahead as planned, with a witness telling the newspaper that he saw the area of the attack cordoned off, but most people hadn’t realised what had happened.

The witness also said that security had used metal wands and searched fans thoroughly before they entered the venue.

The bands’ Boston To Berkley tour resumes tonight in Milwaukee. Find further information below.