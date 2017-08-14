At The Drive-In share animated video for Call Broken Arrow

Watch dark animated video for new At The Drive-In track Call Broken Arrow - a prequel to previous single Hostage Stamps

At The Drive-In have released a new video for their track Call Broken Arrow.

It’s the latest material to come from the band’s latest album in•ter a•li•a which arrived in May via Rise Records – and their first since 2000’s Relationship Of Command.

The video was once again directed by Rob Shaw and acts as a prequel to At The Drive-In’s Hostage Stamps promo which was released in early April.

Shaw says: “In Hostage Stamps we have a prisoner being tortured and monitored by some sort of authoritarian organisation. The guys wanted to show why he was imprisoned, as well as cast doubt over his innocence.

“It’s funny how in stories, especially film stories, you tend to sympathise with whoever you spend time with. When you watch someone being mistreated, the assumption is that person is the victim.

"Call Broken Arrow is in part about illustrating the prisoner’s culpability, but even that is in doubt as we see the Watcher character who follows him around slipping something in his drink at the end.”

At The Drive-In are about to embark on a European and UK tour which gets under way in Austria on August 17. Find a full list of their live dates below.