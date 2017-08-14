 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

Hollywood Undead reveal UK tour plans

News / 15 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Hollywood Undead announce 5-date UK tour in support of their upcoming fifth album V - out in October

Hollywood Undead have announced that they’ll tour across the UK early next year.

The Los Angeles outfit will play five dates across the county in January in support of their upcoming fifth album V, which is set to arrive on October 27 via BMG.

The run of shows will get under way on January 24 at Glasgow's O2 Academy and wrap up with a set at London’s KOKO on January 30.

The band say in a statement: “We are so happy to be heading out for a tour in Europe. We love playing there, the crowds are great and we love the culture.

“Can't wait to see old friends and make new ones. See you soon!”

Hollywood Undead recently launched a video for the album’s lead track titled California Dreaming, which can be viewed below, along with the tour dates and V tracklist.

V is now available for pre-order.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 20 days ago Stone Sour, Halestorm, Epica and more feature on Hammer Goes 90s covers CD
News / 19 Feb 2017 Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
News / 08 Jun 2017 TeamRock Radio returns to the air
News / 3 hours ago Arch Enemy announce 2018 UK and European tour

Hollywood Undead 2018 UK tour dates

Jan 24: Glasgow O2 Academy
Jan 25: Manchester Academy
Jan 26: Birmingham O2 Academy
Jan 27: Norwich LCR
Jan 30: London KOKO

Hollywood Undead V tracklist

  1. California Dreaming
  2. Whatever It takes
  3. Bad Moon
  4. Ghost Beach
  5. Broken Record
  6. Nobody’s Watching
  7. Renegade
  8. Black Cadillac
  9. Pray (Put Em I The Dirt)
  10. Cashed Out

From the archive

Hollywood Undead slam 'pop-driven' US market
News / 13 Jun 2015
Hollywood Undead slam 'pop-driven' US market
Previous LISTEN TO NEW SINGLE FROM PETER & THE TEST TUBE BABIES
Next  

Latest News

Cliff Burton’s father donates Metallica royalties to fund scholarship
News / 1 hour ago
Cliff Burton’s father donates Metallica royalties to fund scholarship
News / 2 hours ago
Listen to new single from Peter & The Test Tube Babies
News / 3 hours ago
Watch Metallica light up San Diego in Enter Sandman video
News / 3 hours ago
Arch Enemy announce 2018 UK and European tour
News / 4 hours ago
Ian Anderson reveals Jethro Tull 50th anniversary tour
News / 1 day ago
Nightwish and Gojira to headline Bloodstock festival 2018
News / 2 days ago
Watch video for epic new Enslaved track Storm Son
News / 2 days ago
New film soundtracks embrace the power of prog
News / 2 days ago
Watch lyric video for Satyricon’s Deep calleth upon Deep
News / 2 days ago
Barnes and Noble's Vinyl Weekend kicks off today
More News

Get Involved

Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand

Trending News

Nightwish and Gojira to headline Bloodstock festival 2018
News / 1 day ago
Nightwish and Gojira to headline Bloodstock festival 2018
Watch Metallica light up San Diego in Enter Sandman video
News / 3 hours ago
Watch Metallica light up San Diego in Enter Sandman video
Cliff Burton’s father donates Metallica royalties to fund scholarship
News / 1 hour ago
Cliff Burton’s father donates Metallica royalties to fund scholarship
Primus introduce The Seven in psychedelic lyric video
News / 3 days ago
Primus introduce The Seven in psychedelic lyric video
Barnes and Noble's Vinyl Weekend kicks off today
News / 2 days ago
Barnes and Noble's Vinyl Weekend kicks off today
Ginger Wildheart hospitalised due to mental health issues
News / 4 days ago
Ginger Wildheart hospitalised due to mental health issues
H.E.A.T. return with Time On Our Side lyric video
News / 3 days ago
H.E.A.T. return with Time On Our Side lyric video
Listen to Motorhead crush David Bowie's classic Heroes
News / 10 days ago
Listen to Motorhead crush David Bowie's classic Heroes
Watch Metallica surprise shoppers in Carpool Karaoke clip
News / 4 days ago
Watch Metallica surprise shoppers in Carpool Karaoke clip

Promoted

Top