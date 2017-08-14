Hollywood Undead reveal UK tour plans

Hollywood Undead have announced that they’ll tour across the UK early next year.

The Los Angeles outfit will play five dates across the county in January in support of their upcoming fifth album V, which is set to arrive on October 27 via BMG.

The run of shows will get under way on January 24 at Glasgow's O2 Academy and wrap up with a set at London’s KOKO on January 30.

The band say in a statement: “We are so happy to be heading out for a tour in Europe. We love playing there, the crowds are great and we love the culture.

“Can't wait to see old friends and make new ones. See you soon!”

Hollywood Undead recently launched a video for the album’s lead track titled California Dreaming, which can be viewed below, along with the tour dates and V tracklist.

V is now available for pre-order.