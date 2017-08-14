 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

Listen to new single from Peter & The Test Tube Babies

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Peter & The Test Tube Babies release first track from upcoming album That Shallot

Peter & The Test Tube Babies have released a new single from their upcoming album.

None Of Your Fucking Business will feature on their new record That Shallot which is set to arrive on September 15 via Nuclear Blast.

The band’s latest release comes a few weeks after frontman Peter Bywaters was denied entry into the US for dressing up and mocking US president Donald Trump.

He says: “After the past week of press stories, interviews and journalists knocking on my door wanting quotes about my recent USA entry denial, I’ve now had enough. Please leave me in peace to relax in my hammock. It is now None Of Your Fucking Business.”

Upon arriving in San Francisco to attend the Punk Invasion Festival earlier this month, the singer was taken aside and interrogated for six hours by customs and border protection officers because he had impersonated Trump on the band's German Jinx 'Presidential' Tour last year.

Following the ordeal, Bywaters was escorted to his seat on a plane and flown back to London, with guitarist Derek ‘Del’ Greening, bassist Nick Abnett and drummer Sam Fuller bringing in guest vocalists to see them through the festival performance.

Pre-orders for That Shallot are now being taken. Find the cover art, tracklist and stream of None Of Your Fucking Business below.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 08 Jun 2017 TeamRock Radio returns to the air
Feature / 24 Apr 2017 The TeamRock+ Singles Club
News / 19 Feb 2017 Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Feature / 08 Jun 2017 TeamRock Radio is back. But after what happened, why have we kept the name?

Peter & The Test Tube Babies That Shallot tracklist

  1. In Yer Face
  2. C U Next Tuesday
  3. None Of Your Fucking Business
  4. Wrong
  5. Silicone Beer Gut
  6. Youth Of Today
  7. Say What You Want
  8. Tramp Killer
  9. When Girlfriends Attack
  10. What Next
  11. Crap Californian Punk Band
  12. Honestly
  13. 17 Red
  14. Pissedenstein

From the archive

Peter & The Test Tube Babies singer deported for mocking Trump
News / 11 days ago
Peter & The Test Tube Babies singer deported for mocking Trump
Previous TWO FANS STABBED AT RANCID & DROPKICK MURPHYS GIG IN CHICAGO
Next  

Latest News

Cliff Burton’s father donates Metallica royalties to fund scholarship
News / 18 minutes ago
Cliff Burton’s father donates Metallica royalties to fund scholarship
News / 1 hour ago
Watch Metallica light up San Diego in Enter Sandman video
News / 2 hours ago
Arch Enemy announce 2018 UK and European tour
News / 3 hours ago
Ian Anderson reveals Jethro Tull 50th anniversary tour
News / 1 day ago
Nightwish and Gojira to headline Bloodstock festival 2018
News / 2 days ago
Watch video for epic new Enslaved track Storm Son
News / 2 days ago
New film soundtracks embrace the power of prog
News / 2 days ago
Watch lyric video for Satyricon’s Deep calleth upon Deep
News / 2 days ago
Barnes and Noble's Vinyl Weekend kicks off today
News / 2 days ago
White piano owned by Elvis Presley goes up for sale
More News

Get Involved

Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!

Trending News

Nightwish and Gojira to headline Bloodstock festival 2018
News / 1 day ago
Nightwish and Gojira to headline Bloodstock festival 2018
Primus introduce The Seven in psychedelic lyric video
News / 3 days ago
Primus introduce The Seven in psychedelic lyric video
Watch Metallica light up San Diego in Enter Sandman video
News / 1 hour ago
Watch Metallica light up San Diego in Enter Sandman video
Barnes and Noble's Vinyl Weekend kicks off today
News / 2 days ago
Barnes and Noble's Vinyl Weekend kicks off today
Ginger Wildheart hospitalised due to mental health issues
News / 4 days ago
Ginger Wildheart hospitalised due to mental health issues
H.E.A.T. return with Time On Our Side lyric video
News / 3 days ago
H.E.A.T. return with Time On Our Side lyric video
Watch Metallica surprise shoppers in Carpool Karaoke clip
News / 4 days ago
Watch Metallica surprise shoppers in Carpool Karaoke clip
Listen to Motorhead crush David Bowie's classic Heroes
News / 10 days ago
Listen to Motorhead crush David Bowie's classic Heroes
Prophets Of Rage share Radical Eyes stream
News / 6 days ago
Prophets Of Rage share Radical Eyes stream

Promoted

Top