Listen to new single from Peter & The Test Tube Babies

Peter & The Test Tube Babies have released a new single from their upcoming album.

None Of Your Fucking Business will feature on their new record That Shallot which is set to arrive on September 15 via Nuclear Blast.

The band’s latest release comes a few weeks after frontman Peter Bywaters was denied entry into the US for dressing up and mocking US president Donald Trump.

He says: “After the past week of press stories, interviews and journalists knocking on my door wanting quotes about my recent USA entry denial, I’ve now had enough. Please leave me in peace to relax in my hammock. It is now None Of Your Fucking Business.”

Upon arriving in San Francisco to attend the Punk Invasion Festival earlier this month, the singer was taken aside and interrogated for six hours by customs and border protection officers because he had impersonated Trump on the band's German Jinx 'Presidential' Tour last year.

Following the ordeal, Bywaters was escorted to his seat on a plane and flown back to London, with guitarist Derek ‘Del’ Greening, bassist Nick Abnett and drummer Sam Fuller bringing in guest vocalists to see them through the festival performance.

Pre-orders for That Shallot are now being taken. Find the cover art, tracklist and stream of None Of Your Fucking Business below.