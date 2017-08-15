Death From Above return with new album and video

Death From Above will release their 3rd album Outrage! Is Now in September - watch video for new track Never Swim Alone

Death From Above have announced their return with a new album and music video.

They’ll release the album Outrage! Is Now on September 8 via Last Gang Records/eOne – and it’s the follow-up to 2014’s The Physical World.

And to mark the announcement, the duo of Jesse F Keeler and Sebastien Grainger have shared a lo-fi video for their new track Never Swim Alone.

Grainger says: “There’s an absolute chaos and confusion in the world and people who would otherwise agree on most things seem to be disagreeing on everything.

“There’s a lot more space between the poles of opinion and views on the world. It seems like there's a barrier of disgust as we dehumanise one another based on a few slight differences of opinion.

“The album title is an observation of this hyper-sensitivity, which we’re all a part of.”

Keeler adds: “I hope fans hear the progression. This record is very much the result of the environment and experiences of the last five years.

“If we didn’t have struggle, life would be really fucking boring. These songs are a anti-boredom manifesto.”

Death From Above have also lined up a run of live shows across North America in support of Outrage! Is Now, which is available for pre-order.