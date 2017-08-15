Hell Is For Heroes reunite for 15th anniversary shows

Hell Is For Heroes reunite to celebrate 15 years since the release of their debut album The Neon Handshake with 7 UK shows next year

Hell Is For Heroes have announced that they’re to reunite to perform a run of UK shows early next year.

The London outfit split in 2008 and briefly came back together for a handful of live dates with Hundred Reasons in 2012.

Now, the original lineup have decided to reunite for seven shows in February 2018 to celebrate 15 years since the release of their 2003 debut album The Neon Handshake. They’ll be supported by A and Vex Red.

A’s drummer Adam Perry says: “We cant wait! It’s going to be fantastic to play those songs again and share the stage with old friends, and it’s years since we toured so we are really looking forward to it and hope to see many old and new faces down the front!”

Vex Red add: “It’s great to see Hell Is For Heroes back out again and we’re stoked to have been invited to play these shows with them!

“There’ll be some new material from Vex in the set and we’re really looking forward to playing some of the cities that we couldn’t hit on our last tour.”

Tickets for the shows will go on sale from 10am on Friday, August 18, via MyTicket.

To mark the announcement, Hell Is For Heroes have also released a tour trailer. Find it below along with a list of live dates.