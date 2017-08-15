Neck Deep smell the flowers in video for In Bloom

Neck Deep release video for their new track In Bloom - from upcoming album The Peace And The Panic

Neck Deep have released a video for their new track titled In Bloom.

It’s been lifted from the band’s upcoming album The Peace And The Panic which will launch on August 18 via Hopeless Records.

The Welsh outfit announced the follow-up to 2015’s Life’s Not Out To Get You in May this year with new tracks Happy Judgement Day and Where Do We Go When We Go.

Neck Deep say: “Thank you so much for all your kind words. Some of you may have grown with us since Rain In July, others may have joined us from Life’s Not Out To Get You. Either way, we're eternally grateful for your support and encouragement as we grow as a band and strive to create something new and exciting.”

The Peace And The Panic is available for pre-order in a variety of bundle packs.

Neck Deep will go on tour from October in support of the new album, with dates planned across the UK and Europe. They’ll then play shows across North America early next year.

Find the album artwork, tracklist and the band’s full list of live dates below.