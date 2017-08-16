Nothing But Thieves in live video for I’m Not Made By Design

Watch new video for Nothing But Thieves track I’m Not Made By Design - filmed at London’s Brixton Academy

Nothing But Thieves have released a live video for their new track I’m Not Made By Design.

It will feature on the band’s upcoming album Broken Machine, which is due to arrive on September 8 via RCA – and follows Sorry and Amsterdam from the record.

The new video was shot at London’s Brixton Academy earlier this year and shows the band introducing the song to the audience for the first time.

Nothing But Thieves will play 11 shows across the UK in November in support of Broken Machine, kicking off at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on November 5 and wrapping up with two nights at London’s Roundhouse of the 17 and 18th of the month.

Support will come from Darlia and July Talk. Tickets are available via Live Nation. Find a full list of tour dates below, along with the Broken Machine tracklist.