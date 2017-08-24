Watch PVRIS in Anyone Else video

PVRIS release video for new track Anyone Else, from upcoming album All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell

PVRIS have launched a video for their track Anyone Else, taken from upcoming album All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell. Watch it above.

The follow-up to debut album White Noise arrives tomorrow (August 25) – and frontwoman Lynn Gunn says fans will meet an all-new attitude in the music.

She tells AltPress: “I can say that we’re different, we as people. We recorded White Noise probably three years ago, so with this record we have a lot more ideas.

“We have a lot more experiences to draw from, and just overall maturity as humans and writers. There’s also more pressure on this one – but it’s a good pressure, I think.”

She adds via Twitter that the song is so personal to her that “it almost seems like one of those phenomena that has no word to label it with, something that might be completely subjective and belong to myself, and only myself.

“Perhaps that’s what this song is about in the end. This feeling won’t ever belong to anyone else – and neither will I.”

PVRIS play the Reading and Leeds festivals this weekend before heading out on a US tour, with further European dates to follow – see them below.