The Jesus And Mary Chain stream new version of The Two Of Us

News / 12 minutes ago / by Martin Kielty

Listen to a new version of The Two Of Us by The Jesus And Mary Chain, featuring Sky Ferreira

The Jesus And Mary Chain have streamed a new version of their track The Two Of Us, featuring Sky Ferreira – listen to it below.

The version that appears on comeback album Damage And Joy included guest vocals from Isobel Campbell, but the fresh take is said to retain Jim Reid’s “coolly understated delivery” and William Reid’s “Sixties-tinged distorted riffs and rock’n’roll grit.”

The album is their first since 1998’s Munki and came together over ten years of gradual work. Jim Reid said on its release: “We started to listen to each other a bit more. In the last couple of years, we’ve buried the hatchet to some degree – and thankfully not into each other.

“Most people who know us would say that we haven’t mellowed that much. I think it was to do with the fact, dare I say it, that wisdom comes with age. Let’s live and let live, and let’s take each other’s opinions into account.”

The Jesus And Mary Chain play a run of UK dates over the coming weeks – full list below.

The Jesus And Mary Chain 2017 UK tour dates

Aug 27: Portsmouth Victorious Festival
Sep 02: Dumfries Electric Fields Festival
Sep 17: Birmingham Beyond The Tracks Festival
Sep 19: Norwich LCR, UEA
Sep 20: London O2 Forum Kentish Town
Sep 21: Liverpool O2 Academy
Sep 23: Glasgow O2 ABC
Sep 24: Middlesbrough Empire
Sep 25: Sheffield Foundry
Sep 27: Northampton Roadmenders
Sep 29: Looe Music Festival
Oct 01: Nottingham Rock City
Oct 02: Bath Komedia
Oct 03: Cardiff Y Plas

The Jesus And Mary Chain: "We have a lot of love, but a lot of bad vibes
Feature / 23 Feb 2017
The Jesus And Mary Chain: "We have a lot of love, but a lot of bad vibes"
