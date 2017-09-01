 Skip to main content

Macmillan Fest 2017 reveals stage times

News / 45 minutes ago / by TeamRock

Here are the stage times for Macmillan Fest 2017

Macmillan Fest rolls in to Nottingham on September 2 for a full day of rock, punk and metal across seven stages in the city centre. Headlined by The Treatment, the bill also features Hacktivist, Napoleon, Borders, Skies In Motion, Skarlett Riot, Holding Absence and more.

Tickets for Macmillan Fest are available to buy now.

TeamRock can also exclusively reveal the official stage times for the festival:

Fireball Stage (Rescue Rooms)

The Treatment 20:45 - 22:00
Wearing Scars 19:30 - 20:15
Skarlett Riot 18:40 - 19:10
Borders 17:50 - 18:20
Lotus Eater 17:00 - 17:30
Confyde 16:10 - 16:40
Phoenix Lake 15:20 - 15:50
The Dandy Lions 14:30 - 15:00
Centurion 13:40 - 14:10

VocalZone Stage (Rock City Basement)

Hacktivist 20:45 - 22:00
Napoleon 19:30 - 20:15
Our Hollow Our Home 18:40 - 19:10
Harken 17:50 - 18:20
Black Ink 17:00 - 17:30
Wolves Don’t Sleep 16:10 - 16:40
Bury The Traitor 15:20 - 15:50
Buried & Forgotten 14:30 - 15:00
Dead On Arrival 13:40 - 14:10

NTSU Music Society Stage (Main Bar Acoustic)

Gallery 47 21:00 - 21:40
Your Eyes Only 20:15 - 20:45
Katie Cooper 19:30 - 20:00
Guy Ellerton 18:45 - 19:15
Christina Rotondo 18:00 - 18:30
James Letta 17:15 - 17:45
Myles Smith 16:30 - 17:00
Casey Lowry 15:45 - 16:15
Tori Sheard 15:00 - 15:30
Cameron Sinclair Harris 14:15 - 14:45
Scribble Victory 13:30 - 14:00

Total Rock Stage (Red Rooms)

Holding Absence 20:15 - 20:45
Little Bribes 19:10 - 19:30
Skies In Motion 18:20 - 18:40
Sweet Little Machine 17:30 - 17:50
Everyday Sidekicks 16:40 - 17:00
This Is Hate 15:50 - 16:10
The Parallax Method 15:00 - 15:20
Say The Word 14:10 - 14:30

Stealth Stage

Room 94 21:00 - 22:00
As December Falls 19:50 - 20:30
Anavae 19:00 - 19:30
Catch Fire 18:10 - 18:40
High Tides 17:20 - 17:50
Cut The Heroics 16:30 - 17:00
Ocean Floor 15:40 - 16:10
Distant Blue 14:50 - 15:20
Barnie Rubblz 14:00 - 14:30

Bodycraft Tattoo Stage (Spanky Van Dyke's)

Anticlone 20:00 - 21:00
Witch Tripper 19:15 - 19:45
Forgotten Remains 18:30 - 19:00
Carbine 17:45 - 18:15
Dead XIII 17:00 - 17:30
Hung Daddy 16:15 - 16:45
Beckon Lane 15:30 - 16:00
An Empire Will Fall 14:45 - 15:15
Pendulums Fall 14:00 - 14:30

Tap N Tumblr Stage

3 Years Of Winter 00:00 - 00:40
Liberty Lies 23:00 - 23:40
Down In One 22:00 - 22:40
My Legacy 21:00 - 21:40
The Parasite Syndicate 20:00 - 20:40
Lycan 19:00 - 19:40
Stand Silent 18:15 - 18:45
Joker & The Thief 17:30 - 18:00
Ukele Lee 16:45 - 17:15
Andy Whittle 16:00 - 16:30

Feature / 15 Apr 2016
Welcome Back: The Treatment – Saved By 'The Voice'?
TeamRock+ logo

News / 24 May 2016
Hacktivist in low budget promo for Hate
News / 7 minutes ago
Watch Paradise Lost’s video for Until The Grave
Caligula’s Horse release new track Songs For No One
News / 1 hour ago
Sikth to play Death Of A Dead Day in full
News / 1 hour ago
Jimi Hendrix personal note to female fan goes to auction
News / 2 hours ago
Slipknot fan family sold car for concert tickets says Clown
News / 2 hours ago
Mastodon release new track Toe To Toes
News / 3 hours ago
Bruce Dickinson announces UK book tour
News / 20 hours ago
Septicflesh stream new album Codex Omega in full
News / 23 hours ago
Ten Years After box set includes ‘lost’ album tracks
News / 23 hours ago
Godspeed You! Black Emperor stream Luciferian Towers track
News / 1 day ago
Deep Purple say 'no' to Ritchie Blackmore return idea
News / 1 day ago
Watch James Hetfield outline Metallica’s politics
News / 1 day ago
Slayer, Anthrax and more in Nuclear Blast anniversary box set
News / 1 day ago
Bumblefoot on Guns N’ Roses split: ‘It’s not like we quit pretty’
News / 1 day ago
Watch Sons Of Apollo introduce themselves
News / 1 day ago
David Gilmour teases Time and Breathe (In The Air) from Pompeii movie
News / 3 hours ago
Bruce Dickinson announces UK book tour
News / 23 hours ago
Ten Years After box set includes ‘lost’ album tracks
News / 1 day ago
Killswitch Engage confirm 2018 album

