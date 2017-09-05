 Skip to main content

Nick Cave graphic novel set for release

News / 32 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Graphic novel by Reinhard Kleist charting Nick Cave’s life and career to be released later this week

A graphic novel charting the life and career of Nick Cave will be released later this week.

Nick Cave: Mercy On Me has been created by Reinhard Kleist and translated from German by Michael Waaler and employs a cast of characters drawn from Cave’s music and writing.

It’s said to capture Cave’s childhood in Australia, his early years in The Birthday Party, his success with The Bad Seeds and the struggles he along the way.

Cave says: “Reinhard Kleist, master graphic novelist and myth-maker has – yet again – blown apart the conventions of the graphic novel by concocting a terrifying conflation of Cave songs, biographical half-truths and complete fabulations and creating a complex, chilling and completely bizarre journey into Cave World.

“Closer to the truth than any biography, that's for sure! But for the record, I never killed Elisa Day.”

The 328-page graphic novel will be published on September 7 and is available for pre-order.

View a trailer and see a selection of pages from the book below.

