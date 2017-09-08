 Skip to main content

Feeder announce 2018 UK tour

News / 55 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Feeder will play 8 dates across the UK in March 2018 to celebrate their 21st anniversary

Feeder have announced a UK tour which will take place next year.

The run of eight dates will get under way on March 7 at Bristol’s O2 Academy and conclude with a set at London’s O2 Brixton Academy on March 17.

Feeder have lined up the dates to celebrate their 21st anniversary and in support of their new Best Of compilation which comes with a nine-track disc of new material titled Arrow.

It’ll be released on September 29 on digital formats, standard 2CD, a 3CD collection and deluxe four-disc vinyl package via BMG.

Vocalist and guitarist Grant Nicholas said: “I remember sitting in a classroom at school aged 11 drawing pictures of flying V guitars and dreaming of being in a band – a band that could fill arenas and stadiums.

“The dream came true and here I am 25 years later with Feeder and still riding the rock and roll train. It’s hard to believe that Swim, the first mini album, was released 21 years ago. It feels like yesterday.”

The band have also revealed that they’ve recorded a new version of their track My Perfect Day which originally appeared on their debut album Polythene. The song will be given away as a free download to those purchasing tickets for the UK shows. Find out more and see a full list of tour dates below.

Tickets go on general sale from September 15.

Feeder 2018 UK tour dates

Mar 07: Bristol O2 Academy
Mar 08: Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR
Mar 10: Manchester Academy
Mar 11: Glasgow Barrowland
Mar 13: Leeds O2 Academy
Mar 14: Birmingham O2 Academy
Mar 16: Nottingham Rock City
Mar 17: London O2 Brixton Academy

The Best Of Feeder

CD1

  1. Feeling A Moment
  2. Come Back Around
  3. Eskimo
  4. Just The Way I’m Feeling
  5. Forget About Tomorrow
  6. Just A Day
  7. Insomnia
  8. Comfort In Sound
  9. High
  10. Buck Rogers
  11. Pushing The Senses
  12. Turn
  13. Renegades
  14. Lost & Found
  15. Tender
  16. Yesterday Went Too Soon
  17. Shatter
  18. Borders
  19. Seven Days In The Sun
  20. Piece By Piece
  21. Another Day On Earth

CD2

  1. We Are The People
  2. Universe Of Life
  3. Idaho
  4. Tumble And Fall
  5. Crash
  6. Silent Cry
  7. Find The Colour
  8. Day In Day Out
  9. Down By The River
  10. Paperweight
  11. Tangerine
  12. Cement
  13. Suffocate
  14. Side By Side
  15. Stereo World
  16. Paperfaces
  17. Save Us
  18. Tracing Lines
  19. Miss You
  20. Children Of The Sun

CD3 - Arrows

  1. Figure You Out
  2. Walk Away
  3. Bees
  4. Veins
  5. Sound Of Birds
  6. Arrow
  7. Dive
  8. Sirens
  9. Landslide

From the archive

Feeder - The Best Of Feeder album review
Review / 1 day ago
Feeder - The Best Of Feeder album review
TeamRock+ logo
Album Review
