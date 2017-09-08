Feeder announce 2018 UK tour

Feeder will play 8 dates across the UK in March 2018 to celebrate their 21st anniversary

Feeder have announced a UK tour which will take place next year.

The run of eight dates will get under way on March 7 at Bristol’s O2 Academy and conclude with a set at London’s O2 Brixton Academy on March 17.

Feeder have lined up the dates to celebrate their 21st anniversary and in support of their new Best Of compilation which comes with a nine-track disc of new material titled Arrow.

It’ll be released on September 29 on digital formats, standard 2CD, a 3CD collection and deluxe four-disc vinyl package via BMG.

Vocalist and guitarist Grant Nicholas said: “I remember sitting in a classroom at school aged 11 drawing pictures of flying V guitars and dreaming of being in a band – a band that could fill arenas and stadiums.

“The dream came true and here I am 25 years later with Feeder and still riding the rock and roll train. It’s hard to believe that Swim, the first mini album, was released 21 years ago. It feels like yesterday.”

The band have also revealed that they’ve recorded a new version of their track My Perfect Day which originally appeared on their debut album Polythene. The song will be given away as a free download to those purchasing tickets for the UK shows. Find out more and see a full list of tour dates below.

Tickets go on general sale from September 15.