Lonely The Brave revisit Things Will Matter

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Lonely The Brave will release Things Will Matter (Redux) in November - listen to Things Will Matter and Rattlesnakes

Lonely The Brave have announced plans to revisit their second album Things Will Matter.

It was released in 2016, but after bringing out the Victory Edition of their debut The Day’s War, the UK outfit have decided to do something similar on the follow-up and will launch Things Will Matter (Redux) on November 10 via Hassle Records.

It will feature reinvented material from the record along with new track Things Will Matter, which didn’t make it on to the original album.

To mark the announcement, Lonely The Brave have issued a video for the new song, along with an alternative version of Rattlesnakes. Both can be found below along with the full tracklist and cover art.

Things Will Matter (Redux) is now available for pre-order.

Lonely The Brave Things Will Matter (Redux) tracklist

  1. Things Will Matter
  2. Black Mire (Redux)
  3. What If You Fall In (Redux)
  4. Rattlesnakes (Redux)
  5. Diamond Days (Redux)
  6. Play Dead (Redux)
  7. Dust & Bones (Redux)
  8. Radar (Redux)
  9. Tank Waves (Redux)
  10. Strange Like I (Redux)
  11. Boxes (Redux)
  12. Jaws Of Hell (Redux)

