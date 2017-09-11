Tune up and prepare for World Guitar Day 2017

Music Radar and TeamRock will bring the global guitar playing community together on October 6 to celebrate all things electric and acoustic

Music Radar and TeamRock will bring the global guitar playing community together on October 6 to celebrate the instrument.

World Guitar Day 2017 will give guitarists access to exclusive interviews, blogs, live Q&A sessions and feature a ‘who’s who’ of guitar gods who will be on hand to share their stories and techniques.

In addition, there will be free guitar lessons for newcomers to the instrument, while veterans will be able to hone their style and songwriting via expert tips and tutorials.

Music Radar add: “World Guitar Day also celebrates the positive psychological effects of playing guitar, exploring its mood-boosting powers and benefits to mental health.

“There will be plenty of activity in the lead up to World Guitar Day, too – the worldwide guitar community will be called upon to vote for the Greatest Guitar Riff Ever and invited to show off their personal guitar rigs and share their own inspiring guitar stories.”

World Guitar Day 2017 will be hosted on MusicRadar and TeamRock, in association with Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, TeamRock Radio, Guitarist, Total Guitar and Guitar Techniques.

World Guitar Day is set to be the biggest guitar event of 2017. Get involved now by spreading the word through your websites and social channels, using the official hashtag #WGD17.

Further details will be revealed in due course.