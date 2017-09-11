 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

Tune up and prepare for World Guitar Day 2017

News / 11 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Music Radar and TeamRock will bring the global guitar playing community together on October 6 to celebrate all things electric and acoustic

Music Radar and TeamRock will bring the global guitar playing community together on October 6 to celebrate the instrument.

World Guitar Day 2017 will give guitarists access to exclusive interviews, blogs, live Q&A sessions and feature a ‘who’s who’ of guitar gods who will be on hand to share their stories and techniques.

In addition, there will be free guitar lessons for newcomers to the instrument, while veterans will be able to hone their style and songwriting via expert tips and tutorials.

Music Radar add: “World Guitar Day also celebrates the positive psychological effects of playing guitar, exploring its mood-boosting powers and benefits to mental health.

“There will be plenty of activity in the lead up to World Guitar Day, too – the worldwide guitar community will be called upon to vote for the Greatest Guitar Riff Ever and invited to show off their personal guitar rigs and share their own inspiring guitar stories.”

World Guitar Day 2017 will be hosted on MusicRadar and TeamRock, in association with Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, TeamRock Radio, Guitarist, Total Guitar and Guitar Techniques.

World Guitar Day is set to be the biggest guitar event of 2017. Get involved now by spreading the word through your websites and social channels, using the official hashtag #WGD17.

Further details will be revealed in due course.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 26 days ago The Grateful Dead's long and strange story: told in the new Classic Rock
Feature / 20 days ago Stone Sour, Korn, Ghost, Lamb Of God, Megadeth and more star in Metal Hammer 300
News / 19 Feb 2017 Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
News / 08 Jun 2017 TeamRock Radio returns to the air

From the archive

Getting to grips with the Steven Wilson ID Series Signature guitar
Feature / 16 May 2017
Getting to grips with the Steven Wilson ID Series Signature guitar
TeamRock+ logo

From the archive

Looking for a guitar that’s a bit special? Try this PRS custom Super Eagle II
Feature / 5 days ago
Looking for a guitar that’s a bit special? Try this PRS custom Super Eagle II
TeamRock+ logo
Previous LONELY THE BRAVE REVISIT THINGS WILL MATTER
Next  

Latest News

Foo Fighters to open pop-up pub in London
News / 41 minutes ago
Foo Fighters to open pop-up pub in London
News / 1 hour ago
Wolves In The Throne Room stream new track Mother Owl, Father Ocean
News / 1 hour ago
Listen to new Himmellegeme track Hjertedød
News / 1 hour ago
Linkin Park share Chester Bennington fan montage video
News / 2 hours ago
Santa Cruz set to release new album Bad Blood Rising
News / 2 hours ago
Tusmørke write prog album for kids
News / 2 hours ago
Dyscarnate stream new album With All Their Might in full
News / 3 hours ago
Cannibal Corpse announce new album Red Before Black
News / 3 hours ago
Is this the most ridiculous Metallica mash-up ever?
News / 4 hours ago
Watch kaleidoscopic video for Rolling Stones classic She’s A Rainbow
More News

Get Involved

Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand

Trending News

Is this the most ridiculous Metallica mash-up ever?
News / 3 hours ago
Is this the most ridiculous Metallica mash-up ever?
Queen release trailer for News Of The World 40th Anniversary Edition
News / 3 days ago
Queen release trailer for News Of The World 40th Anniversary Edition
New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today
News / 3 days ago
New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today
Marilyn Manson teases new music in poster campaign
News / 7 days ago
Marilyn Manson teases new music in poster campaign
Foo Fighters reveal new album’s mystery pop star
News / 3 days ago
Foo Fighters reveal new album’s mystery pop star
Watch Avenged Sevenfold cover the Rolling Stones
News / 3 days ago
Watch Avenged Sevenfold cover the Rolling Stones
Watch Comeback Kid’s new video for Hell Of A Scene
News / 5 hours ago
Watch Comeback Kid’s new video for Hell Of A Scene
Steel Panther team up with Stone Sour in new video
News / 4 days ago
Steel Panther team up with Stone Sour in new video
Hear new Primus track The Scheme
News / 4 days ago
Hear new Primus track The Scheme

Promoted

Top