Black Rebel Motorcycle Club announce new album

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club will release their new studio album Wrong Creatures in January - listen to new track Little thing Gone Wild

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club have announced that they’ll release their new album in early 2018.

It’s titled Wrong Creatures and it’s set to arrive on January 12 and is their first record since 2013’s Specter At The Feast.

Vocalist and guitarist Peter Hayes, bassist Robert Levon Been and Leah Shapiro began work on the album in the summer of 2015 – just six months after Shapiro underwent life-saving brain surgery for Chiari Malformation, a rare disorder the restricts the flow of spinal fluid between the brain and spine.

Been says: “It’s a crazy making machine, it can chew you up good, I mean we literally toured until the wheels came off and Leah’s brain literally started leaking out of her head.

“I know I’ve battled on and off with mental depression, and Pete’s head never came with any proper instructions.”

To mark the album announcement, the band have released the first track from the album in the shape of Little Thing Gone Wild, which can be listened to below.

They’ll also head out on a European tour throughout October, November and December.

Wrong Creatures is now available for pre-order.