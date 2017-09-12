 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

Mike Peters And The Alarm launch heartfelt new track Heroine (My Love Is Alive)

News / 1 hour ago / by Scott Munro

Watch video for Heroine (My Love Is Alive) – the brand new track from Mike Peters And The Alarm

Mike Peters And The Alarm have launched a video for their new single Heroine (My Love Is Alive).

The track comes on the back of the BBC documentary Mike And Jules: While We Still Have Time which followed Peters and his wife for a year and detailed her battle with cancer.

Peters says: “I was inspired to write Heroine after seeing the woman who has loved, stood by and cared for me through 21 years of living with cancer, face up to the shock and reality of having to accept a breast cancer diagnosis of her own.

“Throughout her journey to recovery, I was continually moved by what I can only describe as true heroism, especially in the way she retained her zest for life, and to remain constantly dignified at all times as both a woman and mother, despite the often savage ordeal of the experience.”

The couple are the driving force behind the Love Hope Strength foundation, which promotes innovative, music related, outreach and awareness programmes for leukemia and cancer sufferers, survivors and their families.

The film Man In The Camo Jacket, which charts the life and career of Peters, premiered in Los Angeles in August and is available to purchase via Amazon US. It’ll be released in Europe later this year to coincide with the band's UK tour.

Find a list of live shows below.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 2 hours ago Black Rebel Motorcycle Club announce new album
News / 19 Feb 2017 Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Feature / 08 Jun 2017 TeamRock Radio is back. But after what happened, why have we kept the name?
News / 08 Jun 2017 TeamRock Radio returns to the air

Mike Peters And The Alarm 2017 UK tour dates

Oct 04: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Oct 05: Newcastle Boiler Shop
Oct 06: Aberdeen Assembly
Oct 07: Edinburgh The Liquid Room
Oct 11: Bristol The Thekla
Oct 12: Wakefield Warehouse 23
Oct 13: Birmingham O2 Academy
Oct 14: Liverpool O2 Academy
Oct 18: Norwich Waterfront
Oct 19: Sheffield O2 Academy
Oct 20: Oxford O2 Academy

From the archive

Live: Mike Peters & The Alarm
Review / 30 Oct 2015
Live: Mike Peters & The Alarm
Live Review
Previous BLACK REBEL MOTORCYCLE CLUB ANNOUNCE NEW ALBUM
Next  

Latest News

Godley & Creme box set out now
News / 22 minutes ago
Godley & Creme box set out now
News / 42 minutes ago
Paul Draper announces 2018 UK and Ireland tour
News / 1 hour ago
Sons Of Apollo tease video for new track Coming Home
News / 2 hours ago
Voivod to launch Silver Machine EP
News / 2 hours ago
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club announce new album
News / 4 hours ago
Butcher Babies are back with new album Lilith
News / 4 hours ago
Decapitated accused of gang-raping woman after show
News / 5 hours ago
Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley to reunite for benefit show
News / 7 hours ago
Watch Metallica perform ManUNkind live for the first time
News / 7 hours ago
Yes cancel Yestival tour after death of Steve Howe’s son Virgil
More News

Get Involved

Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!

Trending News

Is this the most ridiculous Metallica mash-up ever?
News / 1 day ago
Is this the most ridiculous Metallica mash-up ever?
Marilyn Manson unleashes bombastic, violent new recording
News / 22 hours ago
Marilyn Manson unleashes bombastic, violent new recording
The Complete AC/DC Story - in the shops now!
News / 22 hours ago
The Complete AC/DC Story - in the shops now!
Foo Fighters to open pop-up pub in London
News / 1 day ago
Foo Fighters to open pop-up pub in London
Let There Be Rock! World Guitar Day 2017 is Coming...
News / 1 day ago
Let There Be Rock! World Guitar Day 2017 is Coming...
Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley to reunite for benefit show
News / 5 hours ago
Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley to reunite for benefit show
Watch Metallica perform ManUNkind live for the first time
News / 7 hours ago
Watch Metallica perform ManUNkind live for the first time
Wolves In The Throne Room stream new track Mother Owl, Father Ocean
News / 1 day ago
Wolves In The Throne Room stream new track Mother Owl, Father Ocean
Santa Cruz set to release new album Bad Blood Rising
News / 1 day ago
Santa Cruz set to release new album Bad Blood Rising

Promoted

Top