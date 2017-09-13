 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

L7 to release first new music in 18 years

News / 31 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Grunge punk pioneers L7 will release two singles later this year to coincide with their new documentary

It’s been revealed that L7 will release their first new music in 18 years this autumn.

Vocalist and guitarist Donita Sparks, guitarist Suzi Gardner, drummer Demetra Plakas and bassist Jennifer Finch’s last album was 1999’s Slap-Happy. They went on hiatus in 2001 but reunited in 2014 and have been touring ever since.

Now, it’s been announced that they’ve been recording at Hollywood’s EastWest Studios with producer Billy Bush and will launch two new singles later this year via Don Giovanni Records.

The first track will arrive on September 29 to coincide with the worldwide release of their career-spanning documentary L7: Pretend We’re Dead. The film will then launch on DVD and Blu-ray on October 13, featuring bonus material.

The Sarah Price-directed film features concert footage, previously unseen clips and home movies, along with interviews with artists including Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Garbage’s Shirley Manson, Joan Jett, Veruca Salt’s Louise Post and X’s Exene Cervenka. Watch a trailer below.

Further details on the two new tracks will be revealed in due course.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 19 Feb 2017 Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
News / 20 hours ago Black Rebel Motorcycle Club announce new album
News / 19 hours ago Mike Peters And The Alarm launch heartfelt new track Heroine (My Love Is Alive)
Feature / 24 Apr 2017 The TeamRock+ Singles Club

L7 2017 tour dates

Sep 16: Los Angeles Regent Theater, CA
Sep 19: Washington Black Cat, DC
Sep 26: Santa Cruz The Catalyst, CA
Sep 27: San Francisco Slim’s, CA
Sep 30: Los Angeles The Greek Theatre, CA

From the archive

The Story Behind L7's Pretend We're Dead
Feature / 02 Aug 2016
The Story Behind L7's Pretend We're Dead
TeamRock+ logo
Previous MIKE PETERS AND THE ALARM LAUNCH HEARTFELT NEW TRACK HEROINE (MY LOVE IS ALIVE)
Next  

Latest News

Spock’s Beard reveal special live Snow package
News / 1 hour ago
Spock’s Beard reveal special live Snow package
News / 1 hour ago
Prophets Of Rage deliver blistering live version of Living On The 110
News / 18 hours ago
Godley & Creme box set out now
News / 18 hours ago
Paul Draper announces 2018 UK and Ireland tour
News / 19 hours ago
Mike Peters And The Alarm launch heartfelt new track Heroine (My Love Is Alive)
News / 19 hours ago
Sons Of Apollo tease video for new track Coming Home
News / 20 hours ago
Voivod to launch Silver Machine EP
News / 20 hours ago
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club announce new album
News / 21 hours ago
Butcher Babies are back with new album Lilith
News / 22 hours ago
Decapitated accused of gang-raping woman after show
More News

Get Involved

Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!

Trending News

Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley to reunite for benefit show
News / 22 hours ago
Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley to reunite for benefit show
The Complete AC/DC Story - in the shops now!
News / 1 day ago
The Complete AC/DC Story - in the shops now!
Marilyn Manson unleashes bombastic, violent new recording
News / 1 day ago
Marilyn Manson unleashes bombastic, violent new recording
Is this the most ridiculous Metallica mash-up ever?
News / 1 day ago
Is this the most ridiculous Metallica mash-up ever?
Mike Peters And The Alarm launch heartfelt new track Heroine (My Love Is Alive)
News / 19 hours ago
Mike Peters And The Alarm launch heartfelt new track Heroine (My Love Is Alive)
Watch Metallica perform ManUNkind live for the first time
News / 1 day ago
Watch Metallica perform ManUNkind live for the first time
Foo Fighters to open pop-up pub in London
News / 1 day ago
Foo Fighters to open pop-up pub in London
Let There Be Rock! World Guitar Day 2017 is Coming...
News / 1 day ago
Let There Be Rock! World Guitar Day 2017 is Coming...
Prophets Of Rage deliver blistering live version of Living On The 110
News / 1 hour ago
Prophets Of Rage deliver blistering live version of Living On The 110

Promoted

Top