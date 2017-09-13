Sex Pistols book 1977: The Bollocks Diaries set for release

Official Sex Pistols book 1977: The Bollocks Diaries will be published in October to mark 40th anniversary of landmark album

An official book documenting the Sex Pistols whirlwind year of 1977 is to be published next month.

Titled 1977: The Bollocks Diaries, it’s being released via Cassell Illustrated to mark the 40th anniversary of the band’s landmark album Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols.

The book documents the recording and release of the record and focuses on “the year the Sex Pistols changed everything.”

A statement continues: “Straight from the mouths of the Sex Pistols and their collaborators, with first-hand stories of secret gigs, recording sessions, fights, record label meltdowns and a media storm like nothing ever seen before, 1977: The Bollocks Diaries is the inside line, told by the people who were there.

“Packed with photography and rare items from the Sex Pistols archives – from gig posters and early album art to master tapes and notes from recording sessions – this is the final word on a year like no other.”

1977: The Bollocks Diaries is now available for pre-order.