 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

Placebo to auction more than 300 items for charity

News / 34 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Placebo will hold an online charity auction later this month where more than 300 items will be up for grabs

Placebo have announced that they’ll hold an online charity auction at the end of this month.

The sale of more than 300 items will get under way on September 29 and will come towards the end of the band’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

Among the items listed are Brian Molko’s ribbed jumper from the Pure Morning video, the Without You I’m Nothing CD single featuring David Bowie, signed by Bowie himself, the Vivienne Westwood jacket worn by Stefan Olsdal during their BRIT Awards performance in 1999 and Molko’s smashed Fender Jazzmaster Guitar.

Molko and Olsdal say: “There just seemed to be an endless list of stuff we’d gathered since that day it all began in a London tube station two decades ago.

“As the big ’20 years’ drew nearer, we thought it may be time to sift through it all before the hungry city rats got to it – see what would be worth saving from the proverbial fire. We thought to ourselves that maybe some people would even be interested in owning some of these items.

“We proceeded to scour our own personal wardrobes, our management office and the band's own dark and dusty storage space to see what was hiding in cobweb covered corners.

“Placing our own nostalgia firmly on the shelf, we’ve decided to present our selection of what we believe to be the best and most recognisable items from over the years.”

Money raised from the sale will go towards CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably), a charity dedicated to the prevention of male suicide in the UK, and The Mercy Centre, Bangkok, who provide care and support for underprivileged children.

The auction catalogue is now available to view, while Placebo will embark on a UK tour throughout October. Find further details below.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

Feature / 1 day ago Exclusive: Black Country Communion star in the new Classic Rock - Out Now!
Feature / 22 hours ago The Classic Rock Annual: 12 Months of the very best High Voltage Rock'N'Roll
News / 19 Feb 2017 Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
News / 1 hour ago How Foo Fighters broke free on Concrete And Gold

Placebo 2017 UK tour

Oct 07: Edinburgh Usher Hall
Oct 08: Dundee Caird Hall
Oct 10: Doncaster Dome
Oct 11: Blackpool Empress Ballroom
Oct 13: Reading Rivermead
Oct 14: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Oct 16: Portsmouth Guildhall
Oct 17: Swindon Oasis
Oct 20: Plymouth Pavilions
Oct 21: Wolverhampton Civic Hall
Oct 23: London O2 Brixton Academy

From the archive

The Story Behind The Song: Nancy Boy by Placebo
Feature / 07 Dec 2016
The Story Behind The Song: Nancy Boy by Placebo
Previous SEX PISTOLS BOOK 1977: THE BOLLOCKS DIARIES SET FOR RELEASE
Next  

Latest News

White Moth Black Butterfly prepare for battle in new video
News / 1 hour ago
White Moth Black Butterfly prepare for battle in new video
News / 1 hour ago
How Foo Fighters broke free on Concrete And Gold
News / 18 hours ago
The Sword’s Kyle Shutt to release Pink Floyd tribute album
News / 18 hours ago
Stone Sour hook up with Steel Panther in Rose Red Violent Blue video
News / 19 hours ago
Watch Myrkur and Chelsea Wolfe play Funeral in Vegas hotel room
News / 19 hours ago
Sex Pistols book 1977: The Bollocks Diaries set for release
News / 20 hours ago
Fabio Frizzi composes score for The Picture In The House
News / 21 hours ago
Watch Enter Shikari's video for new track Rabble Rouser
News / 22 hours ago
Venom Prison cancel shows with Decapitated
News / 23 hours ago
Gene Simmons to celebrate 50 years of rock with The Vault box set
More News

Get Involved

Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions

Trending News

The Sword’s Kyle Shutt to release Pink Floyd tribute album
News / 18 hours ago
The Sword’s Kyle Shutt to release Pink Floyd tribute album
Gene Simmons to celebrate 50 years of rock with The Vault box set
News / 23 hours ago
Gene Simmons to celebrate 50 years of rock with The Vault box set
Stone Sour hook up with Steel Panther in Rose Red Violent Blue video
News / 18 hours ago
Stone Sour hook up with Steel Panther in Rose Red Violent Blue video
Prophets Of Rage deliver blistering live version of Living On The 110
News / 1 day ago
Prophets Of Rage deliver blistering live version of Living On The 110
Sex Pistols book 1977: The Bollocks Diaries set for release
News / 19 hours ago
Sex Pistols book 1977: The Bollocks Diaries set for release
L7 to release first new music in 18 years
News / 1 day ago
L7 to release first new music in 18 years
How Foo Fighters broke free on Concrete And Gold
News / 1 hour ago
How Foo Fighters broke free on Concrete And Gold
Primus Wonka album synced with 1971 film
News / 19 Dec 2014
Primus Wonka album synced with 1971 film
The Complete AC/DC Story - in the shops now!
News / 2 days ago
The Complete AC/DC Story - in the shops now!

Promoted

Top