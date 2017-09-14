 Skip to main content

The Damned announce 11th studio album

News / 14 minutes ago

The Damned will release their 11th studio album in 2018 to coincide with their Evil Spirits UK tour

The Damned have announced that they’ll release their 11th studio album next year.

The as-yet-untitled record will be their first material since 2008’s So, Who’s Paranoid? and will mark the return of bassist Paul Gray.

It will produced by Tony Visconti and will be launched to coincide with their Evil Spirits UK tour which gets under way at the end of January.

The Damned say they “want to do the unexpected” on the album, with further details to be revealed in due course.

The band will be joined on the road by Slim Jim Phantom, known as the drummer of the Stray Cats who spearheaded the neo-rockabilly movement of the early 80s.

Find a list of The Damned’s Evil Spirits UK tour below.

The Damned Evil Spirits 2018 UK tour

Jan 26: Newcastle O2 Academy
Jan 27: Dundee Caird Hall
Jan 28: Glasgow O2 Academy
Jan 30: Leeds O2 Academy
Jan 31: Manchester Academy
Feb 01: Birmingham O2 Academy
Feb 03: Leicester O2 Academy
Feb 04: Nottingham Rock City
Feb 06: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall
Feb 07: Southend Cliffs Pavilion
Feb 09: Cardiff Great Hall
Feb 10: Bristol O2 Academy
Feb 11: Bournemouth O2 Academy
Feb 13: Southampton O2 Guildhall
Feb 14: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion
Feb 17: London O2 Forum

