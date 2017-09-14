 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

Watch Depeche Mode's video for the moody Cover Me

News / 40 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Depeche Mode release Anton Corbijn-directed video for their latest track Cover Me - taken from new album Spirit

Depeche Mode have released a video for their latest track Cover Me.

The song has been lifted from the band’s 14th studio album Spirit, which arrived in March this year via Columbia/Mute Records.

The promo was directed by Dutch photographer and filmmaker Anton Corbijn. It sees frontman Dave Gahan dressed as an astronaut as he wanders through Los Angeles before he’s cast adrift in space towards the end of the black and white shoot.

Gahan says: “A big surprise for me was how Cover Me ended up being. I always heard this idea of the song being in two halves. The song is here and then you kind of get in the spaceship and go somewhere else.”

Depeche Mode are currently on tour across North America and will return to the UK and Europe in November.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 19 Feb 2017 Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
News / 6 hours ago Placebo to auction more than 300 items for charity
News / 4 hours ago Husker Du’s Grant Hart dies at 56
News / 3 hours ago The Damned announce 11th studio album

From the archive

Depeche Mode: Live In Berlin
Review / 28 Nov 2014
Depeche Mode: Live In Berlin
TeamRock+ logo
Album Review
Previous DAVID PROWSE MAKES HIS FINAL ON-SCREEN APPEARANCE IN MUSIC VIDEO FOR JAYCE LEWIS
Next  

Latest News

Decapitated “strongly deny” kidnap and rape allegations
News / 5 minutes ago
Decapitated “strongly deny” kidnap and rape allegations
News / 1 hour ago
Marilyn Manson calls Justin Bieber a “piece of s***” after t-shirt incident
News / 2 hours ago
David Prowse makes his final on-screen appearance in music video for Jayce Lewis
News / 2 hours ago
Watch John Carpenter-directed video for Christine
News / 3 hours ago
The Damned announce 11th studio album
News / 3 hours ago
How To Watch This Evening's Prog Awards
News / 4 hours ago
Husker Du’s Grant Hart dies at 56
News / 4 hours ago
History of prog explored in new book Wonderous Stories
News / 6 hours ago
Placebo to auction more than 300 items for charity
News / 7 hours ago
White Moth Black Butterfly prepare for battle in new video
More News

Get Involved

Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!

Trending News

The Sword’s Kyle Shutt to release Pink Floyd tribute album
News / 1 day ago
The Sword’s Kyle Shutt to release Pink Floyd tribute album
Stone Sour hook up with Steel Panther in Rose Red Violent Blue video
News / 1 day ago
Stone Sour hook up with Steel Panther in Rose Red Violent Blue video
Gene Simmons to celebrate 50 years of rock with The Vault box set
News / 1 day ago
Gene Simmons to celebrate 50 years of rock with The Vault box set
History of prog explored in new book Wonderous Stories
News / 4 hours ago
History of prog explored in new book Wonderous Stories
Husker Du’s Grant Hart dies at 56
News / 4 hours ago
Husker Du’s Grant Hart dies at 56
Sex Pistols book 1977: The Bollocks Diaries set for release
News / 1 day ago
Sex Pistols book 1977: The Bollocks Diaries set for release
How Foo Fighters broke free on Concrete And Gold
News / 7 hours ago
How Foo Fighters broke free on Concrete And Gold
How To Watch This Evening's Prog Awards
News / 3 hours ago
How To Watch This Evening's Prog Awards
Prophets Of Rage deliver blistering live version of Living On The 110
News / 1 day ago
Prophets Of Rage deliver blistering live version of Living On The 110

Promoted

Top