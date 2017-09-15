Watch Feeder’s science-inspired video for Veins

Feeder release a video for Veins - taken from bonus disc of new material from their upcoming Best Of package

Feeder have released a video for their new track Veins.

The song will appear on the band’s nine-track disc of new material titled Arrow which will be included with their Best Of compilation. It’ll be launched on September 29 on digital formats, standard 2CD, a 3CD collection and deluxe four-disc vinyl package via BMG.

Vocalist and guitarist Grant Nicholas says: “It’s a song about life and the importance of democracy, and looking to the future. With all that’s happening in the world, it feels even more relevant now than when I wrote it.

“The video is inspired by a particle physics science installation and the effect that sound waves have on the atmosphere. We hope you like the journey it takes you on.”

Feeder recently announced an eight-date UK tour which will take place throughout March this year. They’ve also revealed that they’ll play a special set at London’s Hard Rock Cafe on October 2.

Find a list of their tour dates below along with the Best Of cover art and tracklist.