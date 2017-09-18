At The Drive-In announce 2018 UK and European tour

At The Drive-In will play dates across the UK and Europe in February and March next year in support of new album in•ter a•li•a

At The Drive-In have announced that they’ll go on tour across the UK and Europe next year.

The band have lined up 14 dates which will kick off at Milan’s Alcatraz on February 22 and wrap up at Glasgow’s O2 Academy on March 15.

At The Drive-In have lined up the dates in support of their new album in•ter a•li•a which arrived in May this year via Rise Records – their first record since 2000’s Relationship Of Command.

Tickets for the shows will be available from 9am GMT on Friday (September 22) via the band’s website. Support will come from Death From Above and Le Butcherettes.

In addition to the tour news, At The Drive-In have also released a run of limited edition skateboards with Pock Pistols Skateboards. Find out more.

At The Drive-In have several live dates scheduled for the remainder of this year. Find a full list of shows below.