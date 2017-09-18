Insane Clown Posse march on Washington

Insane Clown Posse and their Juggalos fans march on Washington to protest at being labeled a gang by the FBI

Insane Clown Posse and their fans – known as Juggalos – marched on Washington over the weekend to protest at being labeled as a gang.

In 2011, the FBI described Juggalos as a "loosely organised hybrid gang." Insane Clown Posse duo Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope sued the federal police and the US Justice Department in 2014 to force them to remove the tag, but the case was dismissed.

Last summer, the duo announced plans to descend on the US capital – and an estimated 1500 Juggalos took part in the march and subsequent rally to make their voices heard.

Addressing the crowd, Violent J said (via New Republic): “A lot of people don’t want discrimination in this country anymore, man. They don’t want bullshit racism. They don’t want hate. That’s played out and ancient, man. And I feel like today we’re representing a lot of that bullshit. We’re representing the force against it.”

One Juggalo known as Ratchet admitted the rally had brought him to tears. “That’s all we’re here for, acceptance of all people,” he said. “Regardless of colour, religion, finance. None of it matters. We’re all living, breathing humans.”

Reason TV also covered the event and their video report can be watched below.

Insane Clown Posse will play five dates in the UK in November.