The Jam 1977 box set detailed

The Jam 1977 box set featuring In The City and This Is The Modern World plus unreleased and live tracks to launch in October to mark 40th anniversary

A box set celebrating The Jam’s 40th anniversary is to be released later this year.

Titled The Jam 1977, the 5-disc collection will arrive on October 20 via USM/Polydor and include remasters of both of their albums from that year: In The City and This Is The Modern World.

In addition, there will be a disc containing 11 demos made for their debut album – six of which are previously unreleased. The package will also contain a collection of live material featuring a previously unreleased concert recorded in 1977 and two John Peel sessions from the same year.

The final disc is a DVD containing the band’s promo videos and TV appearances from various programmes, including Top Of The Pops. A 144-page book with also be bundled with the box set, featuring new liner notes, photographs, reviews and memorabilia along with five postcards.

The Jam 1977 is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and contents below.