The Jam 1977 box set detailed
The Jam 1977 box set featuring In The City and This Is The Modern World plus unreleased and live tracks to launch in October to mark 40th anniversary
A box set celebrating The Jam’s 40th anniversary is to be released later this year.
Titled The Jam 1977, the 5-disc collection will arrive on October 20 via USM/Polydor and include remasters of both of their albums from that year: In The City and This Is The Modern World.
In addition, there will be a disc containing 11 demos made for their debut album – six of which are previously unreleased. The package will also contain a collection of live material featuring a previously unreleased concert recorded in 1977 and two John Peel sessions from the same year.
The final disc is a DVD containing the band’s promo videos and TV appearances from various programmes, including Top Of The Pops. A 144-page book with also be bundled with the box set, featuring new liner notes, photographs, reviews and memorabilia along with five postcards.
The Jam 1977 is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and contents below.
The Jam 1977 contents
Disc 1 - In The City
- Art School
- I’ve Changed My Address
- Slow Down
- I Got By In Time
- Away From The Numbers
- Batman Theme
- In The City
- Sounds From The Street
- Non-Stop Dancing
- Time For Truth
- Takin’ My Love
- Bricks & Mortar
- All Around The World
- Carnaby Street
Disc 2 - The Polydor Demos: February 1977
- Art School (previously unreleased)
- In The City
- I Got By In Time (previously unreleased)
- I've Changed My Address (previously unreleased)
- Time For Truth
- Sounds From The Street
- Non Stop Dancing (previously unreleased)
- Bricks And Mortar (previously unreleased)
- Takin' My Love
- So Sad About Us
- Slowdown (previously unreleased)
Disc 3 - This Is The Modern World
- The Modern World
- London Traffic
- Standards
- Life From A Window
- The Combine
- Don’t Tell Them You’re Sane
- In The Street Today
- London Girl
- I Need You (For Someone)
- Here Comes The Weekend
- Tonight At Noon
- In The Midnight Hour
Disc 4 - Live 1977
John Peel sessions
- In The City
- Art School
- I’ve Changed My Address
- The Modern World
- All Around The World
- London Girl
- Bricks & Mortar
- Carnaby Street
Live at the Nashville – September 10th 1977
- Carnaby Street
- The Modern World
- Time For Truth
- So Sad About Us
- London Girl
- In the Street Today
- All Around The World
- London Traffic
- Sweet Soul Music
- Bricks & Mortar
- In The City
- Art School
- In The Midnight Hour
- Sounds From The Street
- Slowdown
Disc 5 - DVD
- In The City (Polydor promo - May 1977)
- Art School (Polydor promo - May 1977)
- In The City (Top Of The Pops)
- All Around The World (Top Of The Pops)
- All Around The World (Marc - Granada TV)
- The Modern World (Top Of The Pops)
- Bricks and Mortar (So It Goes - Granada TV)
- Carnaby Street (So It Goes - Granada TV)
- In The City (So It Goes - Granada TV)
- Slowdown (So It Goes - Granada TV)
- All Around The World (So It Goes - Granada TV)