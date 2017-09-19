 Skip to main content

Become a TeamRock+ Member

  • Try free for 30 days
  • Exclusive Content and Back Issue Archive
  • No Ads - Just Great Content
  • Early Access to Magazine Content

Start free trial

Already a member?

The Jam 1977 box set detailed

News / 24 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

The Jam 1977 box set featuring In The City and This Is The Modern World plus unreleased and live tracks to launch in October to mark 40th anniversary

A box set celebrating The Jam’s 40th anniversary is to be released later this year.

Titled The Jam 1977, the 5-disc collection will arrive on October 20 via USM/Polydor and include remasters of both of their albums from that year: In The City and This Is The Modern World.

In addition, there will be a disc containing 11 demos made for their debut album – six of which are previously unreleased. The package will also contain a collection of live material featuring a previously unreleased concert recorded in 1977 and two John Peel sessions from the same year.

The final disc is a DVD containing the band’s promo videos and TV appearances from various programmes, including Top Of The Pops. A 144-page book with also be bundled with the box set, featuring new liner notes, photographs, reviews and memorabilia along with five postcards.

The Jam 1977 is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and contents below.

Continued below...

Don't Miss...

News / 19 Feb 2017 Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
News / 6 hours ago Linkin Park pay tribute to Chester Bennington in One More Light video
News / 08 Jun 2017 TeamRock Radio returns to the air
Feature / 24 Apr 2017 The TeamRock+ Singles Club

The Jam 1977 contents

Disc 1 - In The City

  1. Art School
  2. I’ve Changed My Address
  3. Slow Down
  4. I Got By In Time
  5. Away From The Numbers
  6. Batman Theme
  7. In The City
  8. Sounds From The Street
  9. Non-Stop Dancing
  10. Time For Truth
  11. Takin’ My Love
  12. Bricks & Mortar
  13. All Around The World
  14. Carnaby Street

Disc 2 - The Polydor Demos: February 1977

  1. Art School (previously unreleased)
  2. In The City
  3. I Got By In Time (previously unreleased)
  4. I've Changed My Address (previously unreleased)
  5. Time For Truth
  6. Sounds From The Street
  7. Non Stop Dancing (previously unreleased)
  8. Bricks And Mortar (previously unreleased)
  9. Takin' My Love
  10. So Sad About Us
  11. Slowdown (previously unreleased)

Disc 3 - This Is The Modern World

  1. The Modern World
  2. London Traffic
  3. Standards
  4. Life From A Window
  5. The Combine
  6. Don’t Tell Them You’re Sane
  7. In The Street Today
  8. London Girl
  9. I Need You (For Someone)
  10. Here Comes The Weekend
  11. Tonight At Noon
  12. In The Midnight Hour

Disc 4 - Live 1977

John Peel sessions

  1. In The City
  2. Art School
  3. I’ve Changed My Address
  4. The Modern World
  5. All Around The World
  6. London Girl
  7. Bricks & Mortar
  8. Carnaby Street

Live at the Nashville – September 10th 1977

  1. Carnaby Street
  2. The Modern World
  3. Time For Truth
  4. So Sad About Us
  5. London Girl
  6. In the Street Today
  7. All Around The World
  8. London Traffic
  9. Sweet Soul Music
  10. Bricks & Mortar
  11. In The City
  12. Art School
  13. In The Midnight Hour
  14. Sounds From The Street
  15. Slowdown

Disc 5 - DVD

  1. In The City (Polydor promo - May 1977)
  2. Art School (Polydor promo - May 1977)
  3. In The City (Top Of The Pops)
  4. All Around The World (Top Of The Pops)
  5. All Around The World (Marc - Granada TV)
  6. The Modern World (Top Of The Pops)
  7. Bricks and Mortar (So It Goes - Granada TV)
  8. Carnaby Street (So It Goes - Granada TV)
  9. In The City (So It Goes - Granada TV)
  10. Slowdown (So It Goes - Granada TV)
  11. All Around The World (So It Goes - Granada TV)

From the archive

The Jam: About The Young Idea
Review / 02 Oct 2015
The Jam: About The Young Idea
TeamRock+ logo
Album Review
Previous INSANE CLOWN POSSE MARCH ON WASHINGTON
Next  

Latest News

Judy Dyble & Andy Lewis find Treasure in new video
News / 1 hour ago
Judy Dyble & Andy Lewis find Treasure in new video
News / 1 hour ago
Me And That Man launch short film for Nightride
News / 2 hours ago
Listen to Wolves In The Throne Room’s Thrice Woven in full
News / 3 hours ago
Steven Wilson releases Nowhere Now video and adds London date
News / 4 hours ago
Gene Simmons: I would trademark the air you breathe if I could
News / 5 hours ago
Tangerine Dream take flight in Tear Down The Grey Skies video
News / 5 hours ago
The Cadillac Three get in the party mood in Dang If We Didn’t video
News / 6 hours ago
Linkin Park pay tribute to Chester Bennington in One More Light video
News / 22 hours ago
Machine Head to release new album Catharsis in January
News / 23 hours ago
Roger Waters announces European tour
More News

Get Involved

Competitions
Competitions Enter our Latest Competitions
Artist Directory
Artist Directory News, Features, Reviews, Bio, Tour Dates and more
Radio
Radio Listen Live or to your favourite shows On Demand
Classic Rock
Classic Rock Greatest guitar solo special edition out now!

Trending News

Watch Foo Fighters tear through AC/DC classic Let There Be Rock
News / 1 day ago
Watch Foo Fighters tear through AC/DC classic Let There Be Rock
Anathema move into the fast lane in Can’t Let Go video
News / 1 day ago
Anathema move into the fast lane in Can’t Let Go video
Gene Simmons: I would trademark the air you breathe if I could
News / 4 hours ago
Gene Simmons: I would trademark the air you breathe if I could
Von Hertzen Brothers stream The Arsonist from upcoming War Is Over album
News / 23 hours ago
Von Hertzen Brothers stream The Arsonist from upcoming War Is Over album
Insane Clown Posse march on Washington
News / 23 hours ago
Insane Clown Posse march on Washington
Linkin Park pay tribute to Chester Bennington in One More Light video
News / 6 hours ago
Linkin Park pay tribute to Chester Bennington in One More Light video
Ghost look to 2018 for new album release
News / 1 day ago
Ghost look to 2018 for new album release
At The Drive-In announce 2018 UK and European tour
News / 1 day ago
At The Drive-In announce 2018 UK and European tour
Marillion, Anathema, Steve Hackett among Progressive Music Award winners
News / 4 days ago
Marillion, Anathema, Steve Hackett among Progressive Music Award winners

Promoted

Top