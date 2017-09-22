Sex Pistols’ Never Mind The Bollocks box set out next month
Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols is to be released as a box set next month to mark the album’s 40th anniversary.
The deluxe edition of the classic 1977 record will launch on October 27 via USM/UMC and will feature 3CDs containing the original studio album with 1977 B-sides, a disc of outtakes and a disc of 1977 live material.
It will also come bundled with a DVD featuring footage shot in 1977 of the band playing live from the infamous boat party held on the River Thames in London, the Winter Gardens in Cornwall and the Happy House in Stockholm, Sweden.
A 48-page hardback book will also be included in the box set which is now available for pre-order. Find a list of the contents below.
Earlier this month, it was announced that 1977: The Bollocks Diaries would be published to coincide with the anniversary of the landmark album.
Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols contents
Disc 1: Never Mind The Bollocks
- Holidays In The Sun
- Bodies
- No Feelings
- Liar
- God Save The Queen
- Problems
- Seventeen
- Anarchy In The UK
- Submission
- Pretty Vacant
- New York
- EMI
Disc 2: Studio Rarities / Dave Goodman Demos / Chris Thomas Demos & Outtakes
- No Feeling (B-side of withdrawn God Save The Queen On A&M Records)
- Did You No Wrong (B-side of God Save The Queen)
- No Fun (B-side of Pretty Vacant)
- Satellite (B-side of Holidays In The Sun)
- New York (Demo)
- Unlimited Edition (Demo for EMI)
- Liar (Demo)
- Pretty Vacant (Demo)
- Problems (Demo)
- No Future (Demo Version of God Save The Queen)
- Did You No Wrong (Alternative Vocal)
- Seventeen (Alternative Vocal)
- Satellite (Rough Mix)
- Submission (Rough Mix)
- Holidays In The Sun (Rough Mix)
- EMI (Rough Mix)
- Seventeen (Rough Mix)
- Holidays In The Sun (Alternative Mix)
- Body (Demo Version Of Bodies)
- Submission (Alternative Mix)
- Belsen Was A Gas (Demo)
Disc 3: 1977 Live
Trondheim – Norway
- Anarchy In The UK
- I Wanna Be Me
- Seventeen
- New York
- EMI
- No Fun
- No Feelings
- Problems
- God Save The Queen
Happy House – Stockholm, Sweden
- Anarchy In The UK
- I Wanna Be Me
- Seventeen
- New York
- EMI
- Submission
- No Feelings
- Problems
- God Save The Queen
- Pretty Vacant
- No Fun
Disc 4: DVD 1977 footage
Riverboat Party – River Thames, London
- Pretty Vacant
- Anarchy In The UK
- Problems
Happy House – Stockholm, Sweden
- Anarchy In The UK
- I Wanna Be Me
- Seventeen
- New York
- Problems
- No Fun
Winter Gardens – Penzance, Cornwall
- Problems
- No Fun
- Anarchy In The UK
Promo Videos
- God Save The Queen
- Pretty Vacant
- Holidays In The Sun
Radio 1 Rock On Interview
- John And Sid Interview