Sex Pistols’ Never Mind The Bollocks box set out next month

Never Mind The Bollocks, Here’s The Sex Pistols is to be released as a box set next month to mark the album’s 40th anniversary.

The deluxe edition of the classic 1977 record will launch on October 27 via USM/UMC and will feature 3CDs containing the original studio album with 1977 B-sides, a disc of outtakes and a disc of 1977 live material.

It will also come bundled with a DVD featuring footage shot in 1977 of the band playing live from the infamous boat party held on the River Thames in London, the Winter Gardens in Cornwall and the Happy House in Stockholm, Sweden.

A 48-page hardback book will also be included in the box set which is now available for pre-order. Find a list of the contents below.

Earlier this month, it was announced that 1977: The Bollocks Diaries would be published to coincide with the anniversary of the landmark album.