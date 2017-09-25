 Skip to main content

Watch Milk Teeth in Nearby Catfight video

News / 37 minutes ago / by Scott Munro

Milk Teeth release video for their new track Nearby Catfight - from upcoming Go Away EP

Milk Teeth have released a video for their new track Nearby Catfight.

It's been lifted from the UK band’s upcoming EP titled Go Away, which will launch on November 17 via Roadrunner Records.

Vocalist and guitarist Becky Blomfield says: “Go Away is faster, more frantic and much more tongue-in-cheek lyrically than Be Nice.

“The songs are reflective but with a fun spin on the subject matter. This EP is a representation of everything the band can do now and the broad spectrum of influences we put to use during the writing process.”

The Go Away EP is now available for pre-order from the band’s website, including on 12-inch transparent yellow vinyl.

Milk Teeth will support Good Charlotte across the UK this winter along with Against The Current and Nothing, Nowhere. Find the dates below.

Milk Teeth UK tour dates with Good Charlotte

Nov 27: Southampton O2 Guildhall
Nov 28: Nottingham Rock City
Nov 30: Glasgow Barrowland
Dec 01: Birmingham O2 Academy
Dec 02: Manchester Academy
Dec 03: London O2 Academy Brixton

